This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
GOAL
VIDEO: Man Utd vs GOAL's Front Three! Bryan Mbeumo & Leny Yoro take on Big Yarns in epic head-to-head quiz challenge
How strong is Bryan Mbeumo and Leny Yoro's ball knowledge? Representing GOAL's Front Three, Big Yarns goes head-to-head with the Manchester United duo in a set of football trivia challenges, in association with adidas. Watch the full video above to find out who wins!
Advertisement
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting