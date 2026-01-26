VIDEO: KSI talks YouTube fame with the Sidemen, Arsenal's Premier League title chances, boxing Jake Paul and Tommy Fury, and more in latest Beast Mode On podcast with Adebayo Akinfenwa

In an unfiltered look at his life, KSI opens up on getting recognised at a young age, dealing with early pressure as his platform exploded and the reality of building and leading one of YouTube's biggest collectives. He also discusses his huge boxing bouts with Jake Paul and Tommy Fury, moving into music with the likes of Trippie Redd and much more.

