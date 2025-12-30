This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
GOAL
VIDEO: Front Three team up with Box2Box to build an UNBEATABLE Premier League & Serie A combined XI
From Cristiano Ronaldo to Mohamed Salah, Giorgio Chiellini to Yaya Toure - GOAL's Front Three and Box2Box got together to compile the greatest Premier League and Serie A combined XI from the last 15 years. Who makes the cut? Find out by watching the full video above ⬆️
