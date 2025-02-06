VIDEO: Angel Di Maria over Ronaldinho! Legendary Inter full-back Javier Zanetti takes on Argentina vs Brazil challenge as Lionel Messi sees off Ronaldo

Javier Zanetti had some tough decisions to make when GOAL asked him to choose between some of the greatest players to feature for Brazil and Argentina

Zanetti, who retired in 2014 after a glittering career that saw him win multiple Serie A titles and the Champions League with Inter, was given the ultimate challenge of picking from the very top players from the South American powerhouses.

With battles including Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria up against Ronaldinho, the interview with GOAL was sure to test out Zanetti and see just how loyal he would be to his Argentina colleagues.

It wasn't, however, a clean sweep for Los Albiceleste - with plenty of Brazil's stellar names of the past getting recognition from the legendary ex-Inter right-back.