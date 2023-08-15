Victoria Beckham rushes 12-year-old daughter Harper out of Bad Bunny's Miami restaurant Gekko after Lionel Messi selfie scrap leaves diner with bloodied face

Victoria Beckham reportedly rushed her 12-year-old daughter Harper out of a Miami restaurant following a brawl - with Lionel Messi's family feet away.

A diner has claimed he was bloodied by security after his family tried to take a group photo while out celebrating his daughter's 21st birthday at Miami hot-spot Gekko - where Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo were also present for a night out with the Beckhams.

The Daily Mail states that security reacted angrily to a guest attempting to take photos in the venue, which is owned by Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny and entrepreneur David Grutman.

The report adds Victoria was seen taking Harper to safety after the group - which included her husband David and Messi's Inter Miami team-mates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba - were enjoying the celebrations following their 4-0 victory over Charlotte FC in the Leagues Cup on Friday.

Article continues below

The unnamed diner was allegedly accused of trying to take a photo of Messi and Antonela, but gave his side of the story to a camera-man at the scene. "They [security] jumped at us, they kicked me out and punched me in the face," he said, as per The Mail.

"Just because my homeboy was trying to take a picture with his wife, not with Beckham or Messi, nothing. It was a family thing."

Messi's family and the Beckhams have previously been spotted at this restaurant following the Argentine's move to the MLS side. The World Cup winner has scored eight goals in his first five games for Miami, helping them reach the semi-finals of the inaugural Leagues Cup.