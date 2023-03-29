'Very unfortunate' - Chelsea captain Magdalena Eriksson 'doesn't understand' why FIFA wouldn't allow OneLove armbands at Women's World Cup

Chelsea captain Magdalena Eriksson has said it would be "very unfortunate" if FIFA opted to ban OneLove armbands at the Women's World Cup.

OneLove armbands may not be allowed this summer

Eriksson says decision would be 'very unfortunate'

Swede speaking before huge Lyon clash

WHAT HAPPENED? The armbands - which feature rainbow colours - were not permitted to be worn at the men's World Cup last year, and recent reports have suggested that football's governing body is yet to make a decision on whether they will be permitted in Australia and New Zealand this summer.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking before Chelsea's Champions League clash with Lyon on Thursday, Eriksson revealed that she would be in favour of the OneLove armbands making a return for the World Cup.

"It’s very unfortunate. We’ve been clear in the women’s game that we want to wear it as captains - a lot of national teams have come out and said it. I don’t understand the decision. Hopefully we can raise our voices together and change it," she said.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A final verdict is yet to be made on the armbands' use, with FIFA releasing the following statement on the issue: "FIFA wishes to reiterate that no decision has been taken in relation to armbands. FIFA remains committed to ongoing dialogue with players and member associations."

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR ERIKSSON? The Blues skipper will be hoping to help her side protect their one-goal led from the first leg against Lyon and progress to the Champions League semi-finals. Chelsea come into the contest on the back of a damaging WSL defeat to Manchester City this weekend.