Venezuela vs Canada: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Venezuela are on the verge of securing a place in the Copa America semi-finals for only the second time in their history, but they must get past Canada at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Friday first.
La Vinotinto have been knocked out this quarter-final stage in two of the last three Copa America tournaments, but this time head into the clash with Canada full of confidence after topping Group B with nine points after defeating Jamaica 3-0 last weekend.
The Canadians, meanwhile, advanced to the knockout stage as Group A runners-up after beating Peru and hanging onto a 0-0 draw with Chile on matchday three, and they will not make things easy for Venezuela.
Venezuela vs Canada kick-off time
|Date:
|Saturday, July 6, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|2:00 am BST
|Venue:
|AT&T Stadium
The match will be played at the AT&T Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 2 am BST for fans in the UK.
How to watch Venezuela vs Canada online - TV channels & live streams
The match and its highlights will be shown live on Premier Sports 1 in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Venezuela team news
Venezuela should revert back to their strongest starting line-up after boss Fernando Batista rotated his squad for the final group game.
Yeferson Soteldo and Jefferson Savarino are both expected to be recalled, while Eduard Bello and Darwin Machis will once again be entrusted with providing support for veteran striker Salomon Rondon up front.
Venezuela possible XI: Romo; Aramburu, Ferraresi, Y. Osorio, Navarro; Martinez, Herrera; Bello, Casseres, Soteldo; Rondon.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Romo, Graterol, Contreras
|Defenders:
|Gonzalez, Chancellor, Angel, Osorio, Ferraresi, Navarro, Makoun, Aramburu
|Midfielders:
|Rincon, Machis, Soteldo, Savarino, Herrera, Casseres, Martinez, Bello, Pereira, Segovia, Andrade, Lacava
|Forwards:
|Rondon, Ramirez, Cadiz
Canada team news
Tajon Buchanan is unlikely to be fit for Canada, as the Inter Milan winger broke his tibia in training this week and will undergo surgery.
Ismael Kone, who recently agreed to join Ligue 1 club Marseille, will likely return to the Canadian starting XI on Friday after missing their final group encounter due to being on a yellow card.
Otherwise, Canada are expected to put out an unchanged from the side that held Chile to a goalless draw last time out. Bayern Munich defender Alphonse Davies will start at left-back again, while Lille striker Jonathan David will operate in the hole behind Mallorca frontman Cyle Larin.
Canada possible XI: Crepeau; Johnston, Bombito, Cornelius, Davies; Kone, Eustaquio; Ahmed, David, Laryea; Larin.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Crepeau, St Clair, McGill
|Defenders:
|Johnston, De Fougerolles, Miller, Waterman, Cornelius, Bombito, Davies, Laryea, Ahmed, Hiebert
|Midfielders:
|Piette, Eustaquio, Kone, Osorio, Choiniere
|Forwards:
|Larin, David, Bair, Russell-Rowe, Shaffelburg, Buchanan, Millar, Oluwaseyi
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|30/05/2010
|Venezuela 1-1 Canada
|International Friendly