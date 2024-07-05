Venezuela vs Canada: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa America match between Venezuela and Canada, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Venezuela are on the verge of securing a place in the Copa America semi-finals for only the second time in their history, but they must get past Canada at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Friday first.

La Vinotinto have been knocked out this quarter-final stage in two of the last three Copa America tournaments, but this time head into the clash with Canada full of confidence after topping Group B with nine points after defeating Jamaica 3-0 last weekend.

The Canadians, meanwhile, advanced to the knockout stage as Group A runners-up after beating Peru and hanging onto a 0-0 draw with Chile on matchday three, and they will not make things easy for Venezuela.

Venezuela vs Canada kick-off time

Date: Saturday, July 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:00 am BST Venue: AT&T Stadium

The match will be played at the AT&T Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 2 am BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Venezuela vs Canada online - TV channels & live streams

The match and its highlights will be shown live on Premier Sports 1 in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Venezuela team news

Venezuela should revert back to their strongest starting line-up after boss Fernando Batista rotated his squad for the final group game.

Yeferson Soteldo and Jefferson Savarino are both expected to be recalled, while Eduard Bello and Darwin Machis will once again be entrusted with providing support for veteran striker Salomon Rondon up front.

Venezuela possible XI: Romo; Aramburu, Ferraresi, Y. Osorio, Navarro; Martinez, Herrera; Bello, Casseres, Soteldo; Rondon.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Romo, Graterol, Contreras Defenders: Gonzalez, Chancellor, Angel, Osorio, Ferraresi, Navarro, Makoun, Aramburu Midfielders: Rincon, Machis, Soteldo, Savarino, Herrera, Casseres, Martinez, Bello, Pereira, Segovia, Andrade, Lacava Forwards: Rondon, Ramirez, Cadiz

Canada team news

Tajon Buchanan is unlikely to be fit for Canada, as the Inter Milan winger broke his tibia in training this week and will undergo surgery.

Ismael Kone, who recently agreed to join Ligue 1 club Marseille, will likely return to the Canadian starting XI on Friday after missing their final group encounter due to being on a yellow card.

Otherwise, Canada are expected to put out an unchanged from the side that held Chile to a goalless draw last time out. Bayern Munich defender Alphonse Davies will start at left-back again, while Lille striker Jonathan David will operate in the hole behind Mallorca frontman Cyle Larin.

Canada possible XI: Crepeau; Johnston, Bombito, Cornelius, Davies; Kone, Eustaquio; Ahmed, David, Laryea; Larin.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Crepeau, St Clair, McGill Defenders: Johnston, De Fougerolles, Miller, Waterman, Cornelius, Bombito, Davies, Laryea, Ahmed, Hiebert Midfielders: Piette, Eustaquio, Kone, Osorio, Choiniere Forwards: Larin, David, Bair, Russell-Rowe, Shaffelburg, Buchanan, Millar, Oluwaseyi

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 30/05/2010 Venezuela 1-1 Canada International Friendly

