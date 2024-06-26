Venezuela vs Mexico: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa America match between Venezuela and Mexico, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Both Mexico and Venezuela will look to secure their second straight win in Copa America 2024 when the two sides face off at SoFi Stadium on Wednesday.

La Vinotinto kicked off their campaign with a 2-1 win over Ecuador, while La Tri edged Jamaica 1-0 in their opening game of the tournament.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Venezuela vs Mexico kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 26, 2024 Kick-off time: 2 am BST Venue: SoFi Stadium

The Copa America match between Venezuela and Mexico will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, United States.

It will kick off at 2 am BST on Wednesday, June 26, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Venezuela vs Mexico online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Copa America match between Venezuela and Mexico will be available to watch and stream online live through Premier Sports 1.

Team news & squads

Venezuela team news

Pachuca forward Salomon Rondon will lead the line once again.

Meanwhile, despite scoring off the bench last time out, Jhonder Cadiz and Eduard Bello may not be handed starts against Mexico.

Venezuela possible XI: Romo; Gonzalez, Ferraresi, Osorio, Navarro; Martinez, Herrera; Savarino, Casseres, Soteldo; Rondon.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Romo, Graterol, Contreras Defenders: Gonzalez, Chancellor, Angel, Osorio, Ferraresi, Navarro, Makoun, Aramburu Midfielders: Rincon, Machis, Soteldo, Savarino, Herrera, Casseres, Martinez, Bello, Pereira, Segovia, Andrade, Lacava Forwards: Rondon, Ramirez, Cadiz

Mexico team news

Captain Edson Alvarez is a major doubt after he was forced off with a hamstring problem in the game against Jamaica.

Goalkeeper Julio Gonzalez will look to keep his sheet clean once again, with Feyenoord forward Santiago Gimenez featuring upfront.

Mexico possible XI: Gonzalez; J. Sanchez, Montes, Vasquez, Arteaga; Romo, Chavez; Vega, Pineda, Quinones; Gimenez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gonzalez, Acevedo, Rangel Defenders: J. Sanchez, Montes, Vasquez, Arteaga, Orozco, Reyes, Garcia, Gonzalez Midfielders: Alvarez, Romo, Rodriguez, E. Sanchez, Antuna, Cortizo, Pineda, Flores, Chavez, Alvarado Forwards: Quinones, Vega, Gimenez, Huerta, Martinez

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Venezuela and Mexico across all competitions.

Date Match Competition June 5, 2019 Mexico 3-1 Venezuela International Friendly June 13, 2016 Mexico 1-1 Venezuela Copa America January 25, 2012 Mexico 3-1 Venezuela International Friendly March 29, 2011 Mexico 1-1 Venezuela International Friendly October 12, 2010 Mexico 2-2 Venezuela International Friendly

