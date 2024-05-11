How to watch Vasiliy Lomachenko vs George Kambosos Jr: Date, time, fight card, & more info

How to catch the lightweight title contest live from Perth this weekend

Vasiliy Lomachenko and George Kambosos Jr. will fight to claim the vacant IBF world lightweight title when the two meet in a highly anticipated encounter this May. All the action will unfold from RAC Arena, Perth, Australia, this coming weekend.

The Ukrainian, widely considered one of the greatest amateur boxers in history with a near-flawless record at two Olympic gold medals from Beijing 2008 and London 2012, has found the transition to the professional game a bumpier ride to date.

Nevertheless, his record speaks for itself, and after missing out on Devin Haney’s unified crown last year, he can earn a fraction of vengeance by taking the now-stripped IBF crown from him.

But he is not the only man in the ring with eyes on the prize. Home nation hero Kambosos wants to earn back the title he lost and then failed to reclaim in a pair of defeats against Haney in 2022. He has already regathered the IBO lightweight title.

Elsewhere on the bill, Andrew Moloney will take on Pedro Guevara for the interim WBA super flyweight title. At the same time, Nina Hughes will defend her WBA women’s bantamweight crown against Cherneka Johnson. So, how can you watch it all? GOAL brings you all the details you need on how to watch Vasiliy Lomachenko against George Kambosos Jr. this weekend.

When is Vasiliy Lomachenko vs George Kambosos Jr?

Vasiliy Lomachenko and George Kambosos Jr. will face off on Sunday, May 12, with the fight due to take place at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, the capital city of the nation’s state of Western Australia.

The undercard is expected to begin at 01:00 BST, with the ringwalk for the pair’s clash anticipated at 04:00 BST.

Date: Sunday, May 12

Sunday, May 12 Time: 1 am UK time

1 am UK time Main event ringwalks (approx): 4 am UK time

How to watch Vasiliy Lomachenko vs George Kambosos Jr.

In the United States, coverage of Vasiliy Lomachenko against George Kambosos Jr. will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and streamed alongside through the pay-television network’s online service Sky Go.

Offering coverage from all Sky Sports channels, including Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Cricket, and more, Sky Go allows customers access to a wide variety of sporting content. Prices typically start from £20.00 per month, on top of a regular Sky subscription cost.

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs George Kambosos Jr. Fight Card

Weight Class Main Card Lightweight Vasiliy Lomachenko vs George Kambosos Jr. Super flyweight Andrew Moloney vs Pedro Guevara Bantamweight Nina Hughes vs Cherneka Johnson Heavyweight Joe Goodall vs Faiga Opelu Light heavyweight Imam Khataev vs Ricards Bolotniks Heavyweight Lucas Browne vs Hemi Ahio

FAQs

What are Vasiliy Lomachenko and George Kambosos Jr.’s professional fight records?

Vasiliy Lomachenko and George Kambosos Jr. will meet with impressive professional records. They have contested a combined 43 fights, with 38 victories and five losses.

Lomachenko has a marginally weaker record, going 17-3 across his career to date. His big wins have come against Jorge Linares and Luke Campbell, while 11 of his wins have been via knockout.

Kambosos Jr. meanwhile boasts a 21-2 record to date, with both of his losses coming against Devin Haney. Statement victories have included split decision wins over Lee Selby and Teofimo Lopez, the latter of which saw him crowned world champion.

When did Vasiliy Lomachenko and George Kambosos Jr. last fight?

Vasiliy Lomachenko last fought in May 2023 when he took on Devin Haney at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. His undisputed decision defeat ended his shot at the unified lightweight title.

George Kambosos Jr. last fought in July 2023 when he defeated Maxi Hughes to take the IBO lightweight title at Firelake Arena in Shawnee, Oklahoma, United States. The Australian won by majority decision, setting the Sydney-born star up for a homecoming bout of sorts here.

Is there a title on the line between Vasiliy Lomachenko and George Kambosos Jr.?

Vasiliy Lomachenko and George Kambosos Jr. are fighting for two titles: the vacant IBF lightweight crown and the latter’s own IBO lightweight title.

Both men are former world champions with at least one belt and will hope that victory can steer them towards another successful reign in the division.

Will there be another fight between Vasiliy Lomachenko and George Kambosos Jr.?

Even with their first encounter yet to unfold, it seems unlikely that Vasiliy Lomachenko and George Kambosos Jr. will have another immediate fight, but it is not impossible.

The victor is likely to seek further division belts and a unification bout to match them, but if the result proves controversially close, one or both men and their camps may push to set up a rematch.