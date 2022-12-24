Van de Beek told when he will need to leave Man Utd as Silvestre reflects on tough time for Dutch midfielder

Donny van de Beek will need to push for a move away from Manchester United next summer if his situation does not improve, says Mikael Silvestre.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Netherlands international midfielder has been at Old Trafford since 2020, but he has struggled to prove his worth and spent time on loan at Everton last season. The arrival of fellow Dutchman Erik ten Hag as United’s new manager – a coach he has previously worked with at Ajax – was expected to deliver a reversal in fortune for Van de Beek, but the 25-year-old has seen just 85 minutes of Premier League football in 2022-23 and has been advised to start mulling over his options when it comes to long-term future plans.

WHAT THEY SAID: Former United defender Silvestre has told Betting Expert of Van de Beek’s struggles: “If it’s not within the next five-six months, until the end of the season, then there should be a change. Yes there are a lot of games to come so there will be a need for fresh players. We expect him to come from the bench and grab the opportunities. It’s hard when you don’t have a run of games. Let’s wait and see for Donny van de Beek.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Van de Beek committed to a five-year contract when signing for United, with that deal supposed to take him through to 2025.

WHAT NEXT? Ten Hag has been challenging the 25-year-old to prove his worth and earn more regular game time, but Van de Beek still faces fierce competition for places in the Red Devils’ engine room from the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Christian Eriksen, Fred, Scott McTominay and Casemiro.