Valencia vs Villarreal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the LaLiga match between Valencia and Villarreal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Valencia will take on Villarreal in a La Liga match at the Mestalla Stadium on Tuesday. Valencia are 10th in the standings with 23 points from 18 matches. Villarreal are trailing by four points in 13th place.

After five winless matches, Valencia finally picked up a win in their last outing, a 1-0 win over Rayo Vallecano. The visitors are only slightly better placed in terms of form heading into this fixture, with two wins in their last six fixtures. Viewers can expect a close fight between two teams aspiring for a top-half finish this season.

Valencia vs Villarreal kick-off time

Date: January 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 8.30 pm GMT Venue: Mestalla Stadium

The match will be played at Mestalla Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off scheduled at 8.30 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Valencia vs Villarreal online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Viaplay Sports and La Liga TV in the UK. The match highlights will be made available on the platform and YouTube after the game. Live updates will be available here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Valencia team news

Valencia will once again be missing Jose Gaya due to a muscular ailment, and there is uncertainty surrounding Andre Almeida's availability for the upcoming home fixture on Tuesday, as he continues to grapple with a persistent back problem.

In addition to these challenges, the team has to deal with the absence of Thierry Correia and Mouctar Diakhaby due to suspensions.

Valencia predicted XI: Mamardashvili; Foulquier, Paulista, Mosquera, Vazquez; D Lopez, Guillamon, Pepelu, Canos; Duro, Amallah.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mamardashvili, Domenech, Rivero Defenders: Diakhaby, Ozkacar, Paulista, Mosquera, Vazquez, Correia, Foulquier Midfielders: Guillamon, Pepelu, Guerra, Amallah, Gonzalbez, Perez, Canos Forwards: Duro, Yaremchuk, Mari, Lopez

Villarreal team news

Villarreal will be without two players in the upcoming match due to suspension; Alex Baena and Santi Comesana both received bookings during the win against Celta.

On the injury front, the Yellow Submarine is grappling with the absence of several key players, including Gerard Moreno, Matteo Gabbia, Juan Foyth, Francis Coquelin, Yeremi Pino, and Denis Suarez.

However, Etienne Capoue is set to make a return from his own suspension and is expected to take his place in the starting lineup in the midfield.

Villarreal predicted XI: Jorgensen; Alti, Albiol, Mandi, Pedraza; Akhomach, Capoue, Parejo, A Moreno; Sorloth, Morales.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jorgensen, Reina Defenders: Gabbia, Cuenca, Albiol, Pedraza, A. Moreno, Foyth, Femenia, Altimira Midfielders: Terrats, Capoue, Coquelin, Comesana, Parejo, Trigeuros, Baena Forwards: G. Moreno, Sorloth, Morales, Brereton Diaz, Akhomach

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition May 2023 Valencia 1 - 1 Villarreal La Liga December 2022 Villarreal 2 - 1 Valencia La Liga April 2022 Villarreal 2 - 0 Valencia La Liga October 2021 Valencia 2 - 0 Villarreal La Liga July 2021 Valencia 3 - 2 Villarreal Friendly

