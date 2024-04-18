Valencia vs Real Betis: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch La Liga match between Valencia and Real Betis, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Valencia and Real Betis will continue their fight for a place in Europe next season when they face off in Saturday's La Liga contest at the Mestalla.

Ruben Baraja's side will be aiming for their third straight league win after their solitary goal victories over Granada and Osasuna.

The visitors, who can leapfrog the seventh-placed Los Ches, have snapped a losing run of four games as they picked up a 2-1 win against Celta Vigo.

Valencia vs Real Betis kick-off time & stadium

Date: April 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 5:30 pm BST Venue: Mestalla

La Liga match between Valencia and Real Betis will be played at the Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm BST on Saturday, April 20, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Valencia vs Real Betis online - TV channels & live streams

La Liga match between Valencia and Real Betis is available to watch and stream online through LaLigaTV and Premier Player.

Team news & squads

Valencia team news

Baraja will remain without the likes of Roman Yaremchuk, Jose Gaya and Mouctar Diakhaby through injuries.

Andre Almeida and Hugo Duro are likely to continue upfront, with Fran Perez and Diego Lopez supporting from the flanks.

Valencia possible XI: Mamardashvili; Foulquier, Mosquera, Ozkacar, Vazquez; Perez, Guerra, Pepelu, Lopez; Almeida, Duro.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mamardashvili, Domenech, Rivero Defenders: Mosquera, Gasiorowski, Ozkacar, Vazquez, Correia, Foulquier Midfielders: Pepelu, Guillamon, Guerra, Almeida, Amallah, Perez, Canos Forwards: Duro, Mari, Lopez, Federico, Gonzalez

Real Betis team news

Hector Bellerin, Marc Roca and Ezequiel Avila are confined to the treatment room, while Marc Bartra and Sokratis Papastathopoulos are doubtful for Saturday's game.

Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini is likely to promote Nabil Fekir to the XI, with Ayoze Perez likely to make way.

Real Betis possible XI: Silva; Ruibal, Pezzella, Riad, Miranda; Rodriguez, Cardoso; Fornals, Isco, Fekir; Willian Jose.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Silva, Bravo Defenders: Pezzella, Bartra, Riad, Papastathopoulos, Miranda, Abner, Sabaly Midfielders: Rodriguez, Cardoso, Carvalho, Altimira, Fornals, Fekir, Isco, Sanchez, Diao Forwards: Ezzalzouli, Perez, Ruibal, Willian Jose, Bakambu

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Valencia and Real Betis across all competitions.

Date Match Competition October 1, 2023 Real Betis 3-0 Valencia La Liga June 4, 2023 Real Betis 1-1 Valencia La Liga November 10, 2022 Valencia 3-0 Real Betis La Liga May 10, 2022 Valencia 0-3 Real Betis La Liga April 23, 2022 Real Betis 1-1 (5-4 pen.) Valencia Copa del Rey

