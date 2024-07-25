This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
usa-women-team photo-friendlies-20240601(C)Getty Images
Summer Olympics
team-logo
Allianz Riviera
team-logo
watch on discovery+
Abhinav Sharma

USWNT vs Zambia Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Olympics game

Summer OlympicsUSA vs ZambiaUSAZambia

How to watch the Summer Olympics Women's match between USA and Zambia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

USWNT and Zambia Women will charge out for an early advantage in Group B of the 2024 Olympic Games.

The United States' national women's team generally remain the dominant force in women's international football, but they have underwhelmed at recent major competitions. That includes failing to win the Olympic gold medal since London 2012.

The Copper Queens, meanwhile, are on a roll. Following their Olympic debut in 2021, Zambia made their World Cup debut last year and gave a decent account of themselves as they won their final group game to head out on a high.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

USWNT vs Zambia kick-off time

Date:Thursday, July 25, 2024
Kick-off time:8:00 pm BST
Venue:Allianz Riviera

The match will be played at the Allianz Rivera on Thursday, July 25, with kick-off at 8:00 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch USWNT vs Zambia online - TV channels & live streams

Eurosport 5Watch here
discovery+Watch here

The match will be shown live on Discovery+ and Eurosport 5 in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

USWNT team news

Coached by former Chelsea boss Emma Hayes, the USWNT are embarking upon what is expected to be another successful, trophy-laden era and it remains a strong, star-studded squad as ever, albeit 224-cap forward Alex Morgan has been left out of the roster for the first time in fifteen years.

Sophia Smith will have a critical role in the team in the absence of their main goal threat.

USWNT possible XI: Naeher; Fox, Girma, Davidson, Nighswonger; Lavelle, Horan, Coffey; Rodman, Smith, Swanson.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Murphy, Naeher, Jane Campbell
Defenders:Davidson, Fox, Girma, Nighswonger, Sonnett, Emily Sams
Midfielders:Albert, Coffey, Horan, Lavelle, Hal Hershfelt, Croix Bethune
Forwards:Williams, Dunn, Rodman, Shaw, Smith, Swanson

Zambia team news

Although overall squad quality is not nearly at the level of their three opponents in the group, Zambia have a couple of superstars in their side between Barbra Banda, the NWSL's joint-top scorer this season, and Racheal Kundananji, the world's most expensive female footballer based on her transfer fee.

Zambia Women possible XI: Musonda; Siamfuko, P Zulu, Mweemba, Tembo; H Chanda, Wilombe, M Zulu; Chitundu, Kundananji, Banda.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Musonda, Musole, Sakala
Defenders:Tembo, Mweemba, Siamfuko, Banda, Zulu, Muchinga, Phiri, Wilombe
Midfielders:Chanda, Zulu, Chanda, Chileshe, Chitundu, Chilufya, Nachula
Forwards:Banda, Kundananji, Mupopo, Lubanji

Head-to-Head Record

This is going to be the first encounter between these two nations.

Useful links

Advertisement