USWNT vs Mexico Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the 2024 CONCACAF W Gold Cup match between USWNT and Mexico Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Group A leaders USWNT square off against Mexico Women with both sides vying to end the group stage of the CONCACAF W Gold Cup on a high.

USWNT have won both their opening encounters in the group as they marched into the knockout stages of the competition with a scintillating victory against Argentina.

Mexico Women, on the other hand, registered their first win of the group as they thumped eight goals past the Dominican Republic in a goal fiesta. Flying high with confidence the visitors would be confident of rattling USWNT's hopes of making it three wins on the trot in the group.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

USWNT vs Mexico Women kick-off time

Date: February 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:15 am GMT Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park

The two sides will square off at the Dignity Health Sports Park on February 27, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 3:15 am GMT in the UK.

How to watch USWNT vs Mexico Women online - TV channels & live streams

The encounter between USWNT and Mexico Women will be available to watch on Paramount+ in the US.

How to watch with a VPN

Team news & squads

USWNT team news

The Star and Stripes have had a magnificent stint in front of goal with all their forwards firing goals and their defence yet to concede a single goal after their two games.

With a clean sheet in her kitty, Casey Murphy is touted to deputise between the sticks once again. Mia Fisher was forced out of the roster on the eve of the Gold Cup owing to a torn ACL and veteran forward Alex Morgan replaced the former in the squad.

With two goals in two games, Morgan will spearhead the attack once again for the home side with Jaedyn Shaw touted to shoulder the goalscoring responsibility after a jaw-dropping brace against Argentina.

Alana Cook is the other injury concern for USWNT after her knee problem suffered during the NWSL preseason.

USWNT predicted XI: Naeher; Fox, Nighswonger, Girma, Dunn; Horan, Sonnett, Lavelle; Rodman, Smith, Morgan

Position Players Goalkeepers: Campbell, Murphy, Naeher Defenders: Dahlkemper, Dunn, Davidson, Fox, Girma, Krueger, Nighswonger, Sauerbrunn Midfielders: Albert, Coffey, Horan, Lavelle, Moultrie, Sonnett Forwards: Morgan, Purce, Rodman, Shaw, Smith, Williams

Mexico Women team news

After a toothless stalemate in their opening game against Argentina, Mexico's forwards had multiple questions to answer which they did sublimely in their next outing against the Dominican Republic as they thundered eight goals past their opposition.

After a disappointing penalty miss against Argentina, captain Rebeca Bernal was back on the scoresheet with a goal on the stroke of half-time. Lizbeth Ovalle bagged a brace while Diano Ordonez also scored a dazzling goal in the routing of their opposition to give them massive confidence heading into the marquee clash.

Mexico Women predicted XI: : Gonzalez; Hernandez, Ferral, Espinoza, Torres; Mayor, Sanchez, Bernal; Ordonez, Palacios, Ovalle

Position Players Goalkeepers: Tojar, Gonzalez, Barreras Defenders: Hernandez, Ka. Rodriguez, Bernal, Luna, Reyes, Torres, Espinoza, Ferral, Ki. Rodriguez Midfielders: Sanchez, Delgado, Mayor, Ovalle, Nieto, Mauleon, Casarez, Pelayo Forwards: Palacios, Corral, Ordonez

Head-to-head

Date Fixture Competition 12 July 2022 USWNT 1-0 Mexico Women CONCACAF W Championship 6 July 2021 USWNT 4-0 Mexico Women International Friendly 2 July 2021 USWNT 4-0 Mexico Women International Friendly 8 Feb 2020 USWNT 4-0 Mexico Women CONCACAF Olympic Qualification 26 May 2019 USWNT 3-0 Mexico Women International Friendly

