USWNT vs Brazil Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch CONCACAF W Gold Cup final

How to watch the CONCACAF Women's Gold Cup final between USWNT and Brazil Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT) will be looking to win the inaugural Concacaf W Gold Cup when they face off against Brazil Women in Sunday's finale at Snapdragon Stadium.

USWNT have had an up-and-down journey to the Gold Cup final, highlighted by their 3-1 penalty kick shootout victory over North American rivals Canada in the semifinals.

Brazil, meanwhile, have enjoyed a much more straightforward path. They have won each of their games so far and have conceded just one goal, while they secured their place in Sunday's championship game thanks to a convincing 3-0 win over Mexico on Wednesday afternoon.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

USWNT vs Brazil Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: Monday, March 11, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:15 am GMT Venue: Snapdragon Stadium

The CONCACAF Women's Gold Cup match between USWNT and Brazil Women will be played at the Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California, USA.

It will kick off at 12:15 am GMT on Monday, March 11, 2024, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch USWNT vs Brazil Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for free 7-day trial), ESPN Deportes and ESPN+.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

USWNT team news

Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher was the star of the show as she produced a historic performance during the semifinal against Canada, saving three penalties and converting an attempt.

Interim head coach Twila Kilgore is unlikely to make sweeping personnel changes for this final. In defence, the centre-back duo of Naomi Girma and Tierna Davidson will feature once again, with Emily Fox and Gotham FC sophomore Jenna Nighswonger on the right and left, respectively.

In the midfield, Sam Coffey plays as the holding pivot between Paris Saint-Germain phenom Korbin Albert and Lindsey Horan. On the attack, teenager Jaedyn Shaw has scored four goals in her four USWNT starts and is guaranteed a spot alongside Trinity Rodman and Alex Morgan.

USWNT possible XI: Naeher; Nighswonger, Davidson, Girma, Fox; Coffey, Shaw, Horan, Rodman, Albert; Morgan

Position Players Goalkeepers: Murphy, Naeher, Campbell Defenders: Dahlkemper, Nighswonger, Girma, Sauerbrunn, Davidson, Dunn, Krueger, Fox Midfielders: Horan, Moultrie, Sonnett, Albert, Lavelle, Coffey Forwards: Williams, Morgan, Shaw, Purce, Smith, Rodman

Brazil Women team news

Brazil Women have made a strong start to life under Arthur Elias, who took over for Pia Sundhage after Brazil failed to advance out of the group stage at last year's World Cup.

Their goalscoring prowess has not lagged without Marta. In fact, Brazil's attacking players have spread the wealth.

NWSL side Orlando Pride midfielder Adriana scored the opening goal in the semifinal against Mexico. Kansas City Current attacker Bia Zaneratto will be another one to watch. She is a constant threat when on the ball, and scored two goals in the quarterfinal against Argentina.

Brazil Women predicted XI: Luciana; Julia, Lauren, Souza, Menezes; Borges, De Lima; Adriana, Santos, Zaneratto; Nunes

Position Players Goalkeepers: Tojar, Gonzalez, Barreras Defenders: Hernandez, Ka. Rodriguez, Bernal, Luna, Reyes, Torres, Espinoza, Ferral, Ki. Rodriguez Midfielders: Sanchez, Delgado, Mayor, Ovalle, Nieto, Mauleon, Casarez, Pelayo Forwards: Palacios, Corral, Ordonez

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between USWNT and Brazil Women across all competitions.

Date Match (Result) Competition 23/02/23 USWNT 2-2 Brazil SheBelieves Cup 22/02/21 USWNT 2-2 Brazil SheBelieves Cup 06/03/19 USWNT 1-1 Brazil SheBelieves Cup 03/08/18 USWNT 4-1 Brazil Tournament of Nations, Women 31/07/17 USWNT 4-3 Brazil Tournament of Nations, Women

