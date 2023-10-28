Ex-USWNT boss Vlatko Andonovski admits he had offers from MLS and national teams before taking Kansas City Current job in NWSL

Former USWNT boss Vlatko Andonovski has admitted he had several managerial offers from the MLS prior to taking up his new role at Kansas City Current.

WHAT HAPPENED? After a disappointing World Cup campaign in Australia and New Zealand, Andonovski opted for pastures new earlier this summer, taking up a role as manager and sporting director at NWSL side Kansas City Current. He had previously spent four years as boss with the USWNT and admitted he was not short of offers from elsewhere.

WHAT THEY SAID: ''It's not a secret that I did have offers from the NWSL,'' Andonovski said. ''I had offers from MLS — it was mainly assistant coaching positions in MLS and even internationally from different national teams. Like I said, the moment that I talked to the ownership group here and they shared their vision and goals for this team. I think that it was very clear to me where I want to be and what I want to do in the future.''

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With the USWNT yet to have appointed the Macedonian-American's successor, a shortlist for the job is believed to include Australia women's coach Tony Gustavsson, Juventus women's boss Joe Montemurro and OL Reign manager Laura Harvey.

WHAT NEXT FOR THE USWNT? The USWNT are set to take on Argentina on Saturday in the Pan-American Games. 43-year-old Twila Kilgore is overseeing operations at present on an interim basis.