USWNT star Catarina Macario could use NWSL transfer to improve chances of making Women's World Cup roster

United States women's national team striker Catarina Macario could seek a loan transfer to the NWSL after Lyon's season finishes.

Macario returning from ACL tear

Told she needs game time to make USWNT squad

Could go to NWSL

WHAT HAPPENED? USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski recently said that Macario would need to prove her fitness at club level to have a chance at making his summer's Women's World Cup squad. But because Lyon are in the final stretch of their season, there are limited opportunities to fulfil that demand. So, Macario reportedly could seek a loan to the NWSL after Lyon's season concludes, as the U.S. division will still be in action in June. There will also be one more friendly for the USWNT - a recently announced match against Wales.

The prolific striker, who would have been a lock for the roster had she not torn her ACL last year, was asked directly about the possible NWSL move and admitted discussions may take place - though she was careful not to overshare.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I mean… to be discussed, I guess. I can’t really say much, but I have been talking to Vlatko, obviously, about the whole situation,” Macario said on CBS Sports (via JWS). “Specifically because my season in Lyon [ends soon] and I’m hoping obviously to play as soon as I can. But, like I said, sometimes with injuries you just have to be patient, you need to have time and just hope everything heals well.

“So far so good. At some point I think it’s just going to be the fact that Vlatko is gonna have to trust me and knowing that if I say that I’m ready, I’m ready.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Macario's latter point about wanting trust from the USWNT coach is a message she has expressed on more than one occasion, which perhaps suggests that she expects to be ready for the World Cup but fears Andonovski might not see things the same way.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Macario is expected to return to live match action soon, though her exact timeline remains uncertain.