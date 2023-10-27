The final shortlist: USWNT's search for a new head coach coming to an end with three names vying for the role

U.S. Soccer has narrowed its search for the next United States Women's national team coach to a shortlist headed by three candidates.

WHAT HAPPENED? Australia head coach Tony Gustavsson, Juventus Women's head coach Joe Montemurro and OL Reign head coach Laura Harvey are the three final picks for the position as per Meg Linehan of The Athletic.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since Vlatko Andonovski and the federation split ways in August following the team's earliest-ever World Cup elimination in the Round of 16, the position of USWNT manager has remained vacant. The Matildas' impressive performance this past summer and his background with U.S. Soccer—he was a member of Jill Ellis' coaching team during the country's victories in the 2015 and 2019 World Cups—have made Gustavsson one of the leading contenders.

WHAT NEXT? The USWNT will be in action tomorrow, October 28 when they take on Argentina in the Pan American games.