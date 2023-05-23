USMNT star Weston McKennie & Leeds 'certain' to part ways this summer as permanent transfer option from Juventus will not be triggered

Weston McKennie is reportedly “certain” to leave Leeds this summer, with there no way a transfer option with Juventus will be taken up.

Midfielder joined on loan in January

Has found the going tough in England

Whites facing threat of relegation

WHAT HAPPENED? The United States international midfielder arrived at Elland Road in January on a deal that includes a permanent purchase clause that could be triggered by the Whites. Leeds are, however, sweating on their Premier League status and could find themselves in the Championship next season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Regardless of what happens on the final day of the 2022-23 campaign, The Athletic reports that McKennie will be allowed to head back to Turin. Neither the club nor the player have shown any interest in prolonging their association.

AND WHAT'S MORE: While McKennie is destined to move on, his USMNT colleague Tyler Adams is considered to be a player that Leeds want to retain even if they drop down into the second tier. The 24-year-old has seen a hamstring injury bring his current campaign to a close, with there talk that he could attract interest in the next transfer window.

WHAT NEXT? Illan Meslier, Robin Koch, Luis Sinisterra and Jack Harrison may also be the subject of bids over the summer, while the salary of top scorer Rodrigo would be unaffordable in the Championship, but Leeds are eager to keep highly-rated Italy international winger Wilfried Gnonto on their books.