USMNT vs Uruguay: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa America match between USA and Uruguay, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Staring down the barrel of a potential early exit at the Copa America, the USMNT will conclude group play on Monday when they host an in-form Uruguay at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

The United States men are in a vulnerable position in the group stage of Copa América 2024 after a 2-1 loss to Panama on Thursday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which puts the host nation narrowly above Panama in second on goal difference.

The Americans will likely need to defeat in-form Uruguay, their highest-ranked opponent in Group C, on Monday in Kansas City to advance without outside favour. They must better the result Panama gets in their group stage finale against Bolivia to avoid the embarrassment of early elimination.

As for Uruguay, La Celeste have been exceptional in their two games so far, beating Panama 3-1 and hammering Bolivia 5-0.

USA vs Uruguay kick-off time

Date: Tuesday, July 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:00 am BST Venue: Arrowhead Stadium

The Copa America 2024 Group C showdown between USMNT and Uruguay will be played at the Arrowhead Stadium on Tuesday, July 2, 2024. Kick-off is at 2:00 am BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch USA vs Uruguay online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Copa America match between USMNT and Uruguay will be available to watch and stream online live through Premier Sports 1.

Team news & squads

USA team news

The USMNT will be without Timothy Weah for this crucial encounter after he received a straight red card against Panama, while Matt Turner was substituted by Ethan Horvath in the second half of that match with an apparent leg injury, making him questionable for this one.

USA possible XI: Horvath; Scally, Richards, Ream, A. Robinson; McKennie, Musah, Reyna; Aaronson, Balogun, Pulisic

Position Players Goalkeepers: Turner, Horvath, Johnson Defenders: Carter-Vickers, Richards, Robinson, Ream, Moore, M. Robinson, Scally, Lund, McKenzie Midfielders: Adams, Musah, Reyna, McKennie, de la Torre, Cardoso, Tillman Forwards: Pepi, Pulisic, Aaronson, Wright, Balogun, Weah, Sargent

Uruguay team news

Luis Suarez, Rodrigo Bentancur and Giorgian de Arrascaeta could all come into the starting lineup, while Manuel Ugarte, Federico Valverde and Darwin Nunez may get a rest.

Still, whatever team Uruguay puts out there is filled with incredible talent and head coach Marcelo Bielsa will be eager to win the game and go through as group winners, as the prospect of facing Brazil in the quarterfinals is looking a little easier than facing Colombia right now.

Uruguay possible XI: Rochet; Nandez, R. Araujo, Olivera, Olaza; Ugarte, Valverde; Pellistri, De Arrascaeta, M. Araujo; Nunez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rochet, Israel, Mele Defenders: Gimenez, Caceres, R. Araujo, Varela, M. Olivera, Vina, Marichal, Olaza Midfielders: Ugarte, Bentancur, De la Cruz, Nandez, De Arrascaeta, Valverde, M. Araujo, Martinez Forwards: Suarez, Pellistri, Conobbio, Rodriguez, Nunez, Torres, C. Olivera, Ocampo

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 06/06/22 USA 0-0 Uruguay International Friendly 11/09/19 USA 1-1 Uruguay International Friendly 12/05/02 USA 2-1 Uruguay International Friendly 16/06/93 Uruguay 1-0 USA Copa America 29/05/24 Uruguay 3-0 USA Olympic Games

