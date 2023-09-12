USMNT vs Oman: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the international friendly match between United States and Oman, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The United States men's national team (USMNT) are set to face Oman in an international friendly on Tuesday.

The Yanks will be playing a couple more friendlies before Gregg Berhalter leads his troops into the quarterfinals at the 2023-24 Concacaf Nationa League, while Oman are preparing for their World Cup qualifying games.

After losing to Panama in the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup semi-finals, the US last beat Uzbekistan 3-0 in a friendly encounter. Whereas the 2023 CAFA Nations Cup runners-up also come into the tie on the back of a win - a 2-1 victory over Palestine in a friendly.

USMNT vs Oman kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 12, 2023 Kick-off time: 1:30am BST Venue: Allianz Field

The international friendly match between United States and Oman will be played at the Allianz Field soccer-specific stadium in Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA.

It will kick off at 1:30am BST on September 13 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch USMNT vs Oman online - TV channels & live streams

The game is not available to watch and stream online in the UK. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

USMNT team news

Injury victims Gio Reyna, Tyler Adams, Taylor Booth, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Sean Johnson, Josh Sargent, Zack Steffen and Walker Zimmerman have been left out of the squad, while Matt Turner has left the camp early as his partner is due to give birth to the couple’s second child.

Berhalter is once again expected to field a youthful side with Tim Ream the most senior at 35 and is set to captain the team.8

Benjamin Cremaschi, Kevin Paredes and Drake Callender will eye their international debuts, while the likes of Tim Weah and Weston McKennie should be involved.

USMNT possible XI: Callender; Dest, McKenzie, M. Robinson, Paredes; McKennie, De la Torre, Tillman; Weah, Balogun, Aaronson

Position Players Goalkeepers: Horvath, Callender Defenders: Dest, McKenzie, Richards, A. Robinson, M. Robinson, Ream, Scally, Paredes, Lund Midfielders: Musah, McKennie, De la Torre, Cramaschi, Tessmann, Tillman Forwards: Cowell, Pepi, Pulisic, Aaronson, Balogun, Weah

Oman team news

More than half of the XI saw rotations with the likes of Faiz Al-Rushaidi, Jameel Al-Yahmadi, Zahir Al-Aghbari, Omar Al-Malki and Essam Al-Subhi starting in the Palestine win.

Here, too, players such as Ibrahim Al-Mukhaini, Mahmood Mabrook, Arshad Al-Alawi, Salah Al-Yahyaei and Abdulrahman Al-Mushaifri may continue on the bench.

Salaah Al-Yahyaei and Issam Al-Sabhi are the likely options to be considered in attack.

Oman possible XI: Al-Rushaidi; Al-Yahmadi, Al-Khamisi, Al-Braiki, Al-Kaabi; Fawaz, Al-Saadi, Al-Adawi, Saleh; Al-Yahyaei, Al-Sabhi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Al-Rawahi, Al-Rushaidi, Al-Mukhaini Defenders: Al-Mushaifri, Al-Kaabi, Al-Braiki, Al-Khamisi, Al-Matrooshi, Durbin, Al-Habsi Midfielders: Saleh, Al-Mamari, Al-Balushi, Al-Saadi, Al-Hinai, Fawaz, Al-Malki Forwards: Al-Adawi, Al-Yahyaei, Al-Sabhi, Al-Mushaifri, Al-Yahmadi, Al-Ghassani, Al-Aghbari

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time the two nations face each other across all competitions.

