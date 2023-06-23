USMNT's Tyler Adams targeted by Aston Villa after Leeds relegated from Premier League

Aston Villa reportedly eye United States midfielder Tyler Adams for a potential transfer after Leeds United's relegation.

Villa keen on signing Adams

Leeds want Adams to stay

Player targets pre-season return from hamstring injury

WHAT HAPPENED? According to The Athletic, the 24-year-old has been on Villa's radar for some time and is considered one of their key targets as manager Unai Emery aims to rebuild the squad during the summer transfer window. Adams had an impressive season with Leeds, being one of their standout performers despite the team's disappointing campaign. However, he missed the final two months of the campaign due to a hamstring injury and is eager to make a return in pre-season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Villa are keen to secure Adams' services, Leeds want him to stay and have planned discussions regarding his future. Nevertheless, with Leeds' relegation to the Championship and their ongoing managerial situation, retaining the midfielder may prove a challenge. It has been reported that the American international does have a relegation release clause in his contract which could see him leave Elland Road.

AND WHAT'S MORE: In addition to Aston Villa, several other clubs have shown interest in signing Adams including Brighton, Nottingham Forest, and Everton. The USMNT international joined Leeds United from RB Leipzig last summer for a reported fee of £20 million.

WHAT NEXT? Villa are aiming to bolster their squad for the upcoming Premier League and Europa Conference League campaigns, and Adams is among their potential options.