Tim Ream to undergo surgery after fracturing arm with USMNT star set to miss rest of Fulham's season

Ryan Tolmich
U.S. men's national team star Tim Ream is set to miss the rest of the campaign, but Fulham expect him back in time for preseason.

  • Ream set for surgery
  • Expected back for Fulham preseason
  • USMNT facing two tournaments this summer

WHAT HAPPENED? Ream fractured his arm in this past weekend's 2-1 loss to Manchester City, leaving the game in a makeshift sling. He will undergo surgery on Wednesday, with the club confirming that he'll be out for the rest of the campaign.

Fulham also announced that Andreas Pereira, who also went down with an injury against City, has fractured his ankle and will undergo surgery on Tuesday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ream's injury will also likely keep him out of a busy summer with the USMNT, who will be competing in both the Gold Cup and Nations League. Ream figured to be a key part of one of those squads, but his injury opens the door for others to take their chances at this summer's tournaments.

WHAT NEXT FOR FULHAM? The Cottagers currently sit 10th in the Premier League and almost certainly won't be able to mount a push for a European spot. Up next is a visit to Anfield to face Liverpool on Thursday before returning to Craven Cottage on Monday to host Leicester City.

