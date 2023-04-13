USMNT teenager Joshua Wynder 'kind of freaked out' after getting senior call-up

Louisville City's Joshua Wynder's spoke on his rise up the ranks as the youngster received his first senior USMNT call-up.

Wynder called up to the senior USMNT

Coach Anthony Hudson's high praise for the youngster

Setting the stage for the FIFA U20 World Cup next month

WHAT HAPPENED? Louisville City FC’s Joshua Wynder has been rewarded for his brilliant performances with a call up to the senior USMNT, just 12 months after his first US Youth National Team camp with the U-19s.

A Louisville native, Wynder could stand as the first true USL Academy product to be selected for the senior USMNT. He joins former Louisville City teammate Jonathan Gomez and former Orange County SC standout Kobi Henry as USL Championship talents who earned their first senior call-ups while competing in the league.

Wynder spoke about his ascent to the senior side and recalled the moment he received the call from interim head coach Anthony Hudson.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I kind of freaked out a little bit,” Wynder told local media (via USLChampionship) on Wednesday. “I tried to stay calm, though, and I called my parents, let them know. They freaked out a little bit.”

“I mean, it was always a dream,” said Wynder on his rapid ascent to the top. “I mean, starting out here at Louisville City, playing in my hometown, now starting with the national team. It is moving this fast, it’s been crazy, but it’s been amazing.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hudson was full of praise with an air of caution about the 17-year-old's potential to be a regular in the senior team setup.

Louisville City's current head coach, Danny Cruz, was full of praise for the youngster as well. He spoke about the youngster's commitment and temperament in dealing with different situations.

“He loves coming to work every day,” said Cruz. “He’s a humble human being with a great character. When times are rough, and maybe you lose a bad game, or you’re not playing well, he’s a kid that comes in and tries to get better and he raises the mood in the locker room. And I think those are characteristics and traits that, my hope is, you know, five, six years down the line, I see him and he’s still the same human being. I know he will be because he’s someone that brings joy to a lot of people.”

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Joshua Wynder has made 38 appearances in the USL Championship's regular season since making his debut as a 16-year-old in 2021. Next week’s Allstate Continental Clasico against Mexico at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz is the next step for the youngster before being a part of next month’s FIFA U-20 Men’s World Cup.

Wynder’s performances and on-field qualities haven't gone unnoticed as there have been reports of a summer transfer to a major European club.