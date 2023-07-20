Great first impression! USMNT star Christian Pulisic gets two assists before going off early in AC Milan debut

- Pulisic made Milan bow in friendly
- Laid on two assists
- Played first half and was subbed
WHAT HAPPENED? Pulisic made his first Milan appearance against FC Lumezzane, who play their football in Serie D. Milan raced into a 4-0 lead within 20 minutes, with Pulisic providing the assists for two strikes from Tommasso Pobega.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Milan then made the decision to sub 10 players, with Pulisic and fellow new signing from Chelsea Ruben Loftus-Cheek making way due to the rotation. Milan paid £17 million ($22m) to sign the USMNT winger from the Blues and they will hope he continues to play at his productive best.
WHAT NEXT? Milan face a much sterner test on Monday, when they play Real Madrid in their next pre-season friendly.
