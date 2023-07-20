USMNT's Timothy Weah reveals Juan Cuadrado inspiration after making Juventus move and reveals why he wears No. 22 jersey

United States men's national team star Timothy Weah admits that Juan Cuadrado is a "myth" at Juventus, as he hopes to replace the full-back.

Weah has joined Juventus from Lille

USMNT international can play in multiple positions

Capable of operating at full-back or on the wing

WHAT HAPPENED? Weah completed his move to Juve earlier this week, moving to the Italian club from Lille for a $13 million (£10m) fee. The USMNT international can play on the wing or at full-back and may be tasked with replacing Cuadrado, who has joined Inter.

WHAT THEY SAID: Weah has explained his reasons for moving, as well as the inspiration behind his favourite shirt number, 22, telling TMW: “It’s certainly a responsibility, he’s a legend here, a myth. I can be inspired by him, and I’ll have inspiration from all my teammates, I hope I can do my best, it’s a great challenge."

Asked about his squad number, he replied: “Number 22 has an old story. It’s my birthday, I was born on February 22. And it’s also the first number my mum put on me and I promised myself I would always wear it in all clubs.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Weah played 107 times in total for Lille, scoring eight goals, and he has also become a regular for the national team, winning 29 caps and scoring four goals for USMNT.

WHAT NEXT? Juve are set to face Barcelona in a pre-season friendly this weekend and Weah will hope to be involved.