USMNT stars Pulisic, McKennie & Adams team up to help feed Americans affected by coronavirus outbreak

The Chelsea winger is doing his bit to help feed compatriots who are struggling as the pandemic continues

winger Christian Pulisic has announced that he has donated to Feeding America to help those in need amid the coronavirus pandemic.

There have been at least 21,000 cases of Covid-19 in the United States, with a reported 275 deaths recorded. Worldwide there have been a reported 289,000 infections and a death toll of around 12,000.

The disruption caused by the outbreak has struck the world economy and sparked a rapid rise in unemployment in the United States, with millions more facing possible layoffs as the crisis continues.

star Pulisic announced that he and team-mates Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams have all donated to charity to help feed the huge number of Americans who are struggling in such trying times.

"I know it's been some crazy tmes out there. I hope you guys are all able to stay safe," he said in a video posted to Twitter. "It's a really important time that we all need to come together and help those that are most in need.

"Before the coronavirus there were already 37 million Americans with food insecurity and obviously with this virus going around that's just going to grow substantially.

"It's a really important time and I would just like to announce that I've donated to Feeding America, who already support over 60,000 food banks all over the country and do such an amazing job for so many people.

"I'd like to challenge my colleagues, my U.S. Men's National Team team-mates, U.S. Women's National Team and any of you guys who are able to donate anything.

"Every penny counts. Let's stick together, let's do this."

As the situation gets worse in the US, Major League Soccer this week confirmed that the suspension on team training, which was supposed to end March 20, has been exteded for at least another week. The league is aiming to kick off the new season on May 10.