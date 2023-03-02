USMNT or Mexico?! El Tri tell undecided star Alejandro Zendejas it's time to pick his international allegiance

Club America winger Alejandro Zendejas has been told to choose his international allegiance, as both the USMNT and Mexico fight for the gifted winger.

Zendejas spent eight years with Mexico youth

Joined up with USMNT camp in January

El Tri boss called on player to make decision

WHAT HAPPENED? The 24-year-old turned out for the United States at U-17 level before making his debut for Mexico's U-21 side in August 2017 following a move to Liga MX giants Chivas. Zendejas, who now plays his club football for America, spent almost eight years with El Tri before linking up back with the USMNT's most recent training camp for their set of January friendlies. Amid this constant to-and-fro between both national sides, Mexico have called on the winger to make his mind up.

WHAT THEY SAID: "About [Alejandro] Zendejas, we need to understand that he has an important decision to make; we need to let him decide," Mexico head coach Diego Cocca said in a press conference on Thursday. "I made it clear to him that we need committed players and he understood it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Of course, it isn't just Cocca who wants Zendejas in his ranks. Interim USMNT boss Anthony Hudson claimed the 24-year-old could lead his side to glory in the future, if they can keep a hold of him. But with a team stacked full of the likes of Christian Pulisic, Tim Weah, Gio Reyna, Brenden Aaronson and the up-and-coming Cade Cowell in Zendejas' position, the Club America star may decide he's better suited switching back to El Tri - if his bridges haven't already been burned.

WHAT NEXT FOR ZENDEJAS? While Cocca and Mexico await a decision, the winger will try to return to club action for America when they host Pachuca on Sunday, having spent the majority of February sidelined with a muscle problem.