How to watch today's USA vs Guinea Summer Olympics game: Live stream, TV channel & start time

How to watch the 2024 Summer Olympics match between USA U23 and Guinea U23, as well as kick-off time and team news

Having bounced back with a 4-1 win against New Zealand, USA will seek to register back-to-back victories at the Summer Olympics when they lock horns with Guinea at Stade Geoddroy-Guichard on Tuesday.

The Yanks had earlier suffered a 3-0 loss to hosts France, while Guinea face the risk of elimination after back-to-back defeats against New Zealand and France.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

USA U23 vs Guinea U23 kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 30, 2024 Kick-off time: 6 pm BST Venue: Stade Geoffroy-Guichard

The 2024 Summer Olympics match between USA U23 and Guinea U23 will be played at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Etienne, France.

It will kick off at 6 pm BST on Tuesday, July 30, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch USA U23 vs Guinea U23 online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the 2024 Olympics match between USA U23 and Guinea U23 will be available to watch and stream online live through Discovery+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

USA U23 team news

Midfielder Gianluca Busio is a doubt after picking up a knock in the New Zealand win, with Jack McGlynn in line to step in if required.

Paxten Aaronson, Kevin Paredes and Duncan McGuire should feature in attack.

USA U23 possible XI: Schulte; Tolkin, Robinson, Zimmerman, Harriel; Tessmann, McGlynn, Mihailovic; Aaronson, Paredes, McGuire.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schulte, Slonina Defenders: Harriel, Zimmerman, Dietz, Tolkin, Robinson, Wiley Midfielders: Busio, Tessmann, Mihailovic, Cremaschi, McGlynn Forwards: Paredes, Yow, Booth, Aaronson, McGuire

Guinea U23 team news

Given a commendable display against France at the weekend, Guinea boss Kaba Diawara would be tempted to name an unchanged line-up.

With Amadou Diawara and Abdoulaye Toure in central midfield, ex-Barca player Ilaix Moriba will start alongside Algassime Bah and captain Naby Keita in attack.

Guinea U23 possible XI: Sylla; Keita, Soumah, Cisse; Balde, Diawara, Toure, Diallo; Moriba, Bah, Keita.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mo. Keita, Sylla Defenders: Soumah, Ma. Keita, Oulare, Cisse, Doucoure Midfielders: A. Camara, Moriba, I. Camara, Toure, N. Keita, Diawara Forwards: Bah, O. Camara, Diallo, Balde, H. Camara

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between USA U23 and Guinea U23 across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 22, 2024 USA 3-0 Guinea U23 National Team Friendlies

Useful links