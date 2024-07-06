Uruguay vs Brazil: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa America match between Uruguay and Brazil, as well as kick-off time and team news.

It's a fixture fit for a final when red-hot Uruguay takes on South American heavyweights Brazil in the quarter-finals of the 2024 Copa America.

The winners of this blockbuster contest will face the winners of the last-eight tie between Colombia and Panama in the semi-finals. The loser will not only be sent home packing, but it will be as close to a national calamity as it gets.

Uruguay have not put a single foot wrong ahead of this showdown, having arguably been the standout performers at the Copa America so far this summer after winning three games out of three by a combined score of 9-1 to clinch the top spot in Group C.

Brazil, meanwhile, advanced to the Copa America knockout rounds for the third time in a row, but they lost out on top position in Group D after being held to a 1-1 draw by Colombia, who won the group at their cost, on Wednesday.

Uruguay vs Brazil kick-off time

Date: Sunday, July 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:00 am BST Venue: Allegiant Stadium

The Copa America match between Uruguay and Brazil will be played in Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada, United States.

It will kick off at 2:00 am BST on Sunday, July 7, 2024, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Uruguay vs Brazil online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK the Copa America match between Uruguay and Brazil will be available to watch and stream online live through Premier Sports 1.

Team news & squads

Uruguay team news

Le Celeste are likely to be unchanged after Bielsa resisted the temptation to rotate his side heavily for the final group game, even though their quarter-final place was already guaranteed.

The former Athletic Bilbao boss has made only one change to his starting line-up during the tournament, with Nicolas de la Cruz replacing Giorgian De Arrascaeta after Uruguay's 3-1 victory over Panama.

Maximiliano Araujo was forced off with a head injury against the USA but should be fit to start here. They are getting goals from all corners, including their leading talisman Darwin Nunez, who has now fired 10 goals over his last eight games for his country.

Uruguay possible XI: Rochet; Nandez, R. Araujo, M. Olivera, Vina; Ugarte, Valverde; Pellistri, De la Cruz, C. Olivera; Nunez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rochet, Israel, Mele Defenders: Gimenez, Caceres, R. Araujo, Varela, M. Olivera, Vina, Marichal, Olaza Midfielders: Ugarte, Bentancur, De la Cruz, Nandez, De Arrascaeta, Valverde, M. Araujo, Martinez Forwards: Suarez, Pellistri, Conobbio, Rodriguez, Nunez, Torres, C. Olivera, Ocampo

Brazil team news

Vinicius Junior picked up a second yellow card against Colombia and will have to sit this one out through suspension. Given how stout Uruguay has been defensively, the Brazilian offense will be up against it to carve opportunities without their star forward.

With Vinicius out, 17-year-old Endrick could start up front, allowing Rodrygo to move onto either flank, having been toothless as the primary striker. Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli has been on the bench for Brazil this Copa America, and he will battle Raphinha and Savio for the final spot in attack.

Brazil possible XI: Alisson; Danilo, Militao, Marquinhos, Arana; Guimaraes, Gomes; Raphinha, Paqueta, Rodrygo; Endrick

Position Players Goalkeepers: Allison, Bento, Rafael Defenders: Danilo, Militao, Marquinhos, Wendell, Couto, Magalhaes, Arana, Beraldo, Bremer Midfielders: Guimaraes, Paqueta, Gomes, Luiz, Pereira, Ederson Forwards: Vinicius Jr, Endrick, Rodrygo, Raphinha, Savinho, Evanilson, Martinelli, Pepe

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 18/10/23 Uruguay 2-0 Brazil World Championship Qual. CONMEBOL 15/10/21 Brazil 4-1 Uruguay World Championship Qual. CONMEBOL 18/11/20 Uruguay 0-2 Brazil World Championship Qual. CONMEBOL 17/11/18 Brazil 1-0 Uruguay International Friendly Games 24/03/17 Uruguay 1-4 Brazil World Championship Qual. CONMEBOL

