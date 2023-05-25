Uruguay U20 vs England U20: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FIFA U20 World Cup match between Uruguay and England, as well as kick-off time and team news

Uruguay and England will be hoping to claim the top spot in Group E when the two teams meet for their second game in the U20 World Cup at the Estadio Ciudad de La Plata on Thursday.

England beat Tunisia thanks to a Dane Scarlett strike in the first half. Uruguay enjoyed an even grander campaign opener with a 4-0 win over Iraq, which featured an own goal and three different goalscorers from the South American team.

Both Uruguay and England boast rich footballing histories and are traditionally known for their passionate players, tactical brilliance, and an insatiable hunger for victory. Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Uruguay vs England kick-off time

Date: May 25, 2023 Kick-off time: 7pm BST Venue: Estadio Ciudad de La Plata

The U20 World Cup group game between Uruguay and England is scheduled for Thursday, May 25 at the Estadio Ciudad de La Plata. The game kicks off at 7pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Uruguay vs England online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to stream live online through FIFA+ for fans in the United Kingdom.

Team news & squads

Uruguay team news

The Uruguay U20 camp has not reported any fresh injury concerns ahead of their crucial game against England. The South American team have failed to progress from the group stage in just two of their previous 15 appearances and hence will be confident about defeating the Young Lions on Thursday.

Fans can expect a lineup that is unchanged from the team's big win over Iraq in the World Cup opener. Goalscorers Matias Abaldo, Andres Ferrari and Alan Matturro are all set to retain their places in the starting lineup as they look to make it two wins out of two games.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Machado, Rodriguez, Arbio Defenders: De Ritis, Boselli, Antoni, Ponte, Matturro, Gonzalez Midfielders: Gonzalez, Chagas, Dias, Duarte, Garcia, Sosa, Abaldo, Homenchenko Forwards: Ferrari, De Los Santos, Rodriguez, Siri

England team news

Xavier Simons has replaced Aaron Ramsey in the England squad after the latter withdrew due to an injury.

The Hull City player came off the bench for the team’s first match against Tunisia and will hope to get some more minutes in the second game.

Tottenham talent Scarlett scored the first goal of the tournament for the Young Lions. He spent the 2022–23 season on loan with Portsmouth but has been playing regularly for England. Some of his goals were essential in helping the Young Lions win the U19 Euros.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sharman-Lowe, Beadle, Cox Defenders: Norton-Cuffy, Doyle, Edwards, Humphreys, Hines-Samuels, Oyegoke, Quansah Midfielders: Chukwuemeka, Devine, Edozie, Gyabi, Vale, Scott, Simons Forwards: Scarlett, Joseph, Jebbison, Delap

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition September 2009 England 0-1 Uruguay U20 World Cup

Useful links