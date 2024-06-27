Uruguay vs Bolivia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa America match between Uruguay and Bolivia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Uruguay will be looking to make it two straight wins at Copa America 2024 when they square off against Bolivia at the MetLife Stadium on Thursday.

Le Celeste defeated Panama 3-1 in their opening game, while Bolivia came off a 2-0 loss against the United States.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Uruguay vs Bolivia kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 2 am BST Venue: MetLife Stadium

The Copa America match between Uruguay and Bolivia will be played at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, United States.

It will kick off at 2 am BST on Friday, June 28, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Uruguay vs Bolivia online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Copa America match between Uruguay and Bolivia will be available to watch and stream online live through Premier Sports 1.

Team news & squads

Uruguay team news

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo is expected to come good after being forced off in the game against Panama, with Jose Gimenez on standby.

Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez will lead the line, while Facundo Pellistri and Maximiliano Araujo will support from the flanks.

Uruguay possible XI: Rochet; Nandez, R. Araujo, M. Olivera, Vina; Valverde, Ugarte; Pellistri, De Arrascaeta, M. Araujo; Nunez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rochet, Israel, Mele Defenders: Gimenez, Caceres, R. Araujo, Varela, M. Olivera, Vina, Marichal, Olaza Midfielders: Ugarte, Bentancur, De la Cruz, Nandez, De Arrascaeta, Valverde, M. Araujo, Martinez Forwards: Suarez, Pellistri, Conobbio, Rodriguez, Nunez, Torres, C. Olivera, Ocampo

Bolivia team news

The trio of Jesus Sagredo, Luis Haquin and Leonel Justiniano will be walking the tightrope of suspension as they picked up a booking each in the game against the USMNT.

Meanwhile, Diego Medina and Gabriel Villamil are likely to continue in the XI ahead of Hector Cuellar and Robson Tome, respectively with Rodrigo Ramallo and Bruno Miranda paired in attack once again.

Bolivia possible XI: Viscarra; Je. Segredo, Haquin, Jo. Sagredo; Justiniano; Medina, Terceros, Saucedo, Villamil; Ramallo, Miranda

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lampe, Almada, Viscarra Defenders: Je. Sagredo, Medina, Haquin, Jusino, Fernandez, Jo. Sagrego, Saavedra, Suarez, Rocha Midfielders: Justiniano, Terceros, Vaca, Tome. Vilamil, Cespedes, Saucedo, H. Cuellar, Tarrazas Forwards: J. Cuella, Menacho, Algaranaz, Chavez, Ramallo, Miranda

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Uruguay and Bolivia across all competitions.

Date Match Competition November 21, 2023 Uruguay 3-0 Bolivia CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers November 16, 2021 Bolivia 3-0 Uruguay CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers September 5, 2021 Uruguay 4-2 Bolivia CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers June 24, 2021 Bolivia 0-2 Uruguay Copa America October 10, 2017 Uruguay 4-2 Bolivia CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers

