Union SG vs Fenerbahce: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Europa Conference League match between Union St.Gilloise and Fenerbahce, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Union SG will take on Fenerbahce in the first leg of the Europa Conference League Round-of-16 at the Lotto Park on Thursday.

Having put together five wins in a row, Union SG are in a good position to claim a first-leg advantage, with the game being played at their home. It will still be a difficult challenge though against Fenerbahce.

The visitors have lost just one out of their last 19 games. They will prove to be a formidable opposition in the first leg and will be hoping to take an advantage back home.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Union SG vs Fenerbahce kick-off time

Date: March 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm GMT Venue: Lotto Park

The match will be played at Lotto Park on Thursday, with kick-off at 8 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Union SG vs Fenerbahce online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Union SG team news

Defender Kevin Mac Allister and midfielder Kevin Rodriguez are still out due to injuries.

After missing the second leg due to a suspension from a red card in the 2-2 draw at home against Frankfurt, Charles Vanhoutte is back in contention but might start from the bench.

Union SG predicted XI: Moris; Sykes, Burgess, Machida; Terho, Rasmussen, Sadiki, Puertas, Castro-Montes; Amoura, Nilsson

Position Players Goalkeepers: Imbrechts, Wenssens, Moris Defenders: Sorinola, Burgess, François, Sykes, Sadiki, Machida, Leysen Midfielders: Rasmussen, Lazare, Lapoussin, Castro-Montes, Puertas, Huygevelde Forwards: Kabangu, Eckert, Teklab, Terho, Nilsson, Amoura

Fenerbahce team news

Fenerbahce is likely to maintain a similar lineup to the one that secured an away win against Hatayspor over the weekend.

Defender Luan Peres and forwards Josh King and Irfan Can Kahveci continue to remain sidelined for medical reasons.

Defender Alexander Djiku is available for selection again after serving a suspension during the team's recent victory.

Fenerbahce predicted XI: Livakovic; Osayi-Samuel, Bonucci, Soyuncu, Kadioglu; Fred, Yuksek; Under, Szymanski, Tadic; Dzeko

Position Players Goalkeepers: Livakovic, Egribayat, Akyuz Defenders: Becao, Akaydin, Aziz, Kadioglu, Oosterwolde, Muldur Midfielders: Yuksek, Elmaz, Crespo, Yandas, Szymanski, Lincoln Forwards: Batshuayi, Dzeko, Nayir, Kent, Tadic, Under, Mor

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever meeting between these two teams.

