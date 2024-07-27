Union Berlin vs Rangers: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch pre-season friendly

How to watch the Club Friendlies match between Union Berlin and Rangers, as well as kick-off time and team news

Bundesliga side Union Berlin will take on Rangers at the Alte Forsterei on Saturday in a pre-season friendly fixture.

Having missed out on the Scottish Premiership and Cup to rivals Celtic last season, Philippe Clement's side has been traveling this summer and they will wrap up their preparations for the upcoming Premiership season with a game in Germany after trips to Holland, England, and Edinburgh.

The home side, meanwhile, are coming off an underwhelming league campaign last season, going from finishing fourth in 2022/23 as the German top flight's surprise package to 15th last season. They have now appointed former Mainz boss Bo Svensson as the new head coach in a bid to return to the upper echelons of the Bundesliga standings.

They have enjoyed a strong start to their pre-season campaign kicking things off with a dominant 4-0 win over Chemie Leipzig before beating Dynamo Kyiv 3-2 in their last game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Union Berlin vs Rangers kick-off time

Date: Saturday, July 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 4:00 pm BST Venue: Stadion An der Alten Foresteri

The game takes place on Saturday, July 27 at Stadion An der Alten Forsterei, Berlin, Germany. Kick-off is 4:00 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Union Berlin vs Rangers online - TV channels & live streams

The match will not be broadcast on live TV in the UK. Rangers TV will carry a stream of the match for subscribers.

Subscriptions are available from £6 a month. A pay-per-view option is also available for £7.99. The club will also show the game live at Edmiston House. Tickets are available for £3. You can also follow live updates from the game on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Union Berlin team news

Former Celtic wing-back Josip Juranovic is one of Union's star men in a backline that also includes former Gers' transfer target Danilo Doehki. Kevin Volland, who worked with Philippe Clement at his previous job in Monaco, will likely spearhead the hosts' attack for this game.

FC Union Berlin possible XI: Stein; Jaeckel, Vogt, Leite; Trimmel, Tousart, Haberer, Gosens; Skarke, Hollerbach; Volland.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rønnow, Schwolow, Stein, Klaus Defenders: Juranović, Gosens, Leite, Doekhi, Querfeld, Trimmel, Roussillon, Vogt, Jaeckel, Ogbemudia Midfielders: Puchacz, Schäfer, Bénes, Král, Tousart, Khedira, Haberer, Kemlein Forwards: Volland, Vertessen, Siebatcheu, Bedia, Prtajin, Hollerbach, Skarke, Preu

Rangers team news

Rangers will be without the services of injury victims Hamza Igamane and Nico Raskin. The new Moroccan recruit is said to be four weeks behind his teammates in terms of pre-season preparation, while Raskin is out for another five weeks after having suffered an injury against Ajax.

James Tavernier, who was sidelined earlier this summer due to minor niggles, returned to the pitch against Birmingham on Wednesday, so he could be included. The Gers captain is expected to move on this summer and Connor Goldson was excused from the midweek match to continue his talks with Aris Limassol.

Todd Cantwell won't be playing as his transfer requests were approved by Philippe Clement, who relegated him to train with the B-team. Similarly, Sam Lammers, who has been on the sidelines, is set to join FC Twente and will also be absent from the lineup.

Rangers FC possible XI: Butland; Sterling, Souttar, Davies, Jefte; Diomande, Barron; Wright, Lawrence, Cortes; Dessers.

Head-to-Head Record

Saturday's match will mark the first-ever meeting between Union Berlin and Rangers.

