Ulsan vs Yokohama FM: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the AFC Champions League match between Ulsan and Yokohama F Marinos, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ulsan will take on Yokohama F Marinos in the first leg of the AFC Champions League semi-final at the Munsu Stadium on Tuesday.

Ulsan defeated Jeonbuk Motors in the quarter-final, thanks to a victory in the second leg at home. They will also be looking to pick up their third win in a row. Yokohama F Marinos made short work of their opponents in the quarter-final and will be confident of claiming a first-leg advantage away from home.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Ulsan vs Yokohama F Marinos kick-off time

Date: April 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 11 am BST Venue: Munsu Stadium

The match will be played at the Munsu Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 11 am BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Ulsan vs Yokohama F Marinos online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Triller TV in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Ulsan team news

Hong Myong-Ho managed to give several of his players a break towards the end of Saturday's match against Gangwon FC.

This might result in the same lineup being fielded again. It remains to be seen if their star striker Martin Adam, with five goals to his name in the competition, begins the game on the bench.

Ulsan predicted XI: Jo; Seol, Lim, Kim, Lee M; Ko, Lee D; Um, Lee K, Ludwigson; Jo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Su-huk, Hyeon-woo, Hyun-ho Defenders: Sang-min, Jae-seok, Kee-hee, Jong-eun, Myung-jae, Young-gwon, Seok-ho, Ju-hwan, Min-woo, Si-young, Young-woo Midfielders: Bojanić, Seung-beom, Kyu-seong, Min-woo, Dong-gyeong, Jae-uk, Ludwigson, Min-hyeok, Chung-yong, Sang-jun, Yun-gu, Kang-min, Kang-min, Kang-min, Esaka, Kang-min, Sales Forwards: Ádám, Won-sang, Min-kyu, Chu-young, Ji-hyeon, Kelvin

Yokohama F Marinos team news

Joo Min-kyu, who scored twice in their last outing, is likely to keep his place, while the experienced winger Lee Chung-yong is anticipated to stay among the substitutes.

Katsuya Nagato will be absent for Yokohama after receiving two yellow cards in the quarter-final's second leg.

Yokohama F Marinos predicted XI: Popp; Matsubara, Kamijima, Watanabe, Kato; Nam, Sakakibara, Uenaka; Mizunuma, Shiogai, Koike.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Popp, Iikura, Shirasaka, Terakado Defenders: Hatanaka, Eduardo, Watanabe, Koike, Saneto, Kamijima, Kato, Koike, Matsubara, Saneto, Amano, Kato, Yoshida, Yamamura Midfielders: Kida, Watanabe, Inoue, Mizunuma, Yoshio, Koike, Yamane, Sakakibara, Ueda Forwards: Élber, Lopes, Matheus, Miyaichi, Shiogai, Murakami

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever meeting between Ulsan and Yokohama F Marinos.

Useful links