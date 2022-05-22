'This is for all Ukrainian people' - Zinchenko overcome after securing emotional Premier League title with Man City

Oleksandr Zinchenko dedicated Manchester City's Premier League title win to the people of Ukraine.

The City star was reduced to tears as the Premier League trophy was draped with the Ukrainian flag in tribute to the victims of Russia's invasion of the country.

Zinchenko, who has been open about the emotional toil the conflict in his country has had on him, spoke of his national pride as his side celebrated their success.

What has Zinchenko said about Man City's title success?

Speaking after City beat Aston Villa 3-2 to retain the league crown on the final day of the season, Zinchenko told Sky Sports: "Unforgettable emotions for me - for all Ukrainians who are at the moment starving, and surviving in my country because of Russian aggression.

"I am so proud to be Ukrainian and to bring this title to Ukraine, for all Ukrainian people because they deserve it.

A special moment 💙

"It means everything for me - I would die for these people and their support. What people gave me and what they have done for me during this period, the toughest period of my life, I am so appreciative and I will never forget this, never in my life.

"At some point, in the beginning of the war I didn't think about football because it's impossible to live and know what is happening in my country. But with all the support I have had, we did it.

"I hope we will keep going because this amazing club deserve it."

