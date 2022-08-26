‘Ugly’ 10ft statue of Man City superstar Haaland stolen in Norway by fan with crane

A 10ft statue of Manchester City striker Erling Haaland that was branded “ugly” has been stolen in Norway by a disgruntled fan operating a crane.

Sculpture stood in home town of Bryne

Cost £10,000 to create

Faced opposition from unhappy locals

WHAT HAPPENED? The sculpture, which cost £10,000 ($11,840) to commission and was due to be auctioned off to help fund a hospital in Tanzania, stood in the Norwegian’s home town of Bryne. Unhappy locals were never taken by the creation, which was placed above a store in the town, and somebody has now taken matters into their own hands.

WHAT THEY SAID: Tore Sivertsen, who owns a tractor dealership, was the man that got the statue made and he has told The Sun of seeing it go missing: “I thought it would be good to commission a statue to pay tribute. Some have complained it’s too ugly though, let’s face it, Erling is not a pretty guy. But I was still shocked that someone decided to steal it.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The statue of Haaland, which was removed at night with the aid of a crane, had been crafted from a 100-year-old log. Questions were asked of its likeness to the superstar striker from the moment it was unveiled, adding to a list of iconic performers in football seeing bizarre sculptures created in their honour.

WHAT NEXT? Haaland joined City from Borussia Dortmund for £51 million ($60m) over the summer and bagged a brace on his Premier League debut for the club. The reigning champions will be back in action on August 27 when they play host to Crystal Palace.