The 2028 European Championship will be held across 10 venues in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland.

UEFA confirmed on Tuesday that the 2028 Euros will be held in the UK and Republic of Ireland. London, Manchester, Newcastle, Birmingham, Belfast, Cardiff, Glasgow and Liverpool have all been announced as proposed venues for matches. Europe's governing body also announced that the following tournament in 2032 will be jointly hosted by Italy and Turkey.

