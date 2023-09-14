How to buy UEFA Champions League tickets: prices, teams and information

Score tickets to Europe’s biggest club competition

The peak of European club football, the UEFA Champions League represents the pinnacle of world-class football. Starting in the depths of regular pre-season with its qualifying rounds and stretching through to the final day of continental club action, it remains among the game's most prestigious prizes.

With fixtures announced, and a road to glory mapped out for each club looking to get their hands on one of the world's most prestigious football trophies, fans can now start planning their Champions League trips. From North London to Seville, this year's Champions League will take fans across Europe as they hope to witness a part of football history, but how can you get Champions League tickets?

GOAL walks you through everything from where to buy them, how much they'll cost and what you can expect to see across the coming season.

Where to buy UEFA Champions League tickets

Apart from the final, you cannot buy tickets for the UEFA Champions League directly through UEFA themselves. Instead, they are sold club-by-club among the teams competing in this year's edition.

To purchase UEFA Champions League tickets, you must visit the individual club website for the fixture you want to attend and buy your seat from there.

How much are UEFA Champions League tickets?

The price for UEFA Champions League tickets varies depending on a myriad of factors, including the clubs involved, the location of the fixture and the round it takes place in. For example, a quarter-final featuring Real Madrid will cost far more than a group stage featuring Lens.

Their club will typically set prices for UEFA Champions League tickets at the start of a season for the group stages. If a team progresses to the knockout rounds, prices may increase for certain fixtures, depending on opponent, location and demand.

For those looking to go to the UEFA Champions League final, tickets are sold through UEFA's official website, but only to those selected in a ballot. At the same time, most regular options may also only be available to season ticket holders and club members. Be sure to know what you are eligible to purchase when you look for tickets.

How do I enter the UEFA Champions League final ballot?

The 2023-24 UEFA Champions League final - set to be held at London's Wembley Stadium - is not yet currently open for applications.

However, interested parties are advised to keep their eye on UEFA's official website for further information.

Who will compete in the UEFA Champions League?

The 2023-24 UEFA Champions League will see 32 teams compete in the group stages, in what will be the final edition under the current format ahead of a dramatic shake-up the following season.

True to its name, it is filled with several of Europe's biggest clubs, from title holders Manchester City and Bundesliga winners Bayern Munich through Serie A champions Napoli and serial victors Real Madrid.

Below, you can find the list of clubs that will participate in the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League and their respective group stage placement.

2023-24 UEFA Champions League Groups

Group A Group B Group C Group D Group E Group F Group G Group H Bayern Sevilla Napoli Benfica Feyenoord Paris Man City Barcelona Man United Arsenal Real Madrid Inter Atlético de Madrid Dortmund Leipzig Porto Copenhagen PSV Eindhoven Braga Salzburg Lazio Milan Crvena Zvezda Shakhtar Donetsk Galatasaray Lens Union Berlin Real Sociedad Celtic Newcastle Young Boys Antwerp

How to buy Manchester City tickets in the UEFA Champions League

Manchester City enters the UEFA Champions League atop the competition for the first time after Pep Guardiola's side snatched a maiden title against Inter in Istanbul earlier this year.

Having arrived at the Etihad Stadium with a goal to bring European glory to the big-spending Citizens, the Spaniard has finally delivered on his promise - and with Erling Haaland and Jack Grealish on hand, they hope for a successful defence of the trophy.

How to buy Arsenal tickets in the UEFA Champions League

After a seven-year hiatus from Europe's top table, Arsenal return to the UEFA Champions League for the first time since the 2016-17 campaign, bringing the biggest and best continental football back to the Emirates Stadium in North London.

The Gunners looked favourites for a first Premier League crown in nearly two decades last season, only to collapse in the final straight - but Mikel Arteta will be determined that his side challenge once again, now free from Europa League purgatory.

How to buy Manchester United tickets in the UEFA Champions League

Also marking a return to the biggest competition in European football, albeit only two years since they last qualified for it, Manchester United will be out to ensure last season's return to silverware was no fluke as the Erik ten Hag revolution rumbles on.

The Red Devils expect a significant turnover of old and new faces before they play their first European game of the season, but following a third-place Premier League finish and Carabao Cup success, Old Trafford is primed for more glory again.

How to buy Newcastle United tickets in the UEFA Champions League

If any team in this year's competition has had to wait their turn, it is Newcastle United, back in the UEFA Champions League for the first time since the 2003-04 term, following on from their Premier League heroics last term under Eddie Howe.

The Magpies have suffered two relegations since they last played in Europe's biggest competition, but they have clawed their way back both times. Now, St James' Park is again preparing to host the big nights under the bright lights.

FAQS

Where can I buy UEFA Champions League tickets?

When fixtures are announced, you can buy UEFA Champions League tickets through official club websites.

Can I buy a multi-ticket package for UEFA Champions League matches?

In some cases, you can buy a multi-ticket package for UEFA Champions League matches depending on the club, allowing you to follow them across all their group-stage home matches.

How many UEFA Champions League matches are there in the group stages?

There are six matches in the UEFA Champions League group stages, each playing three opponents home and away.

When does the UEFA Champions League group stage take place?

The UEFA Champions League group stage takes place between September 19 2023, and December 13 2023, this season.

