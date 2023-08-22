Two Championship clubs hold Mason Greenwood transfer discussions - with Man Utd forward preferring to remain in England after exit decision

Two Championship clubs have reportedly held talks regarding a transfer deal for Mason Greenwood, although both have since backed out.

The 21-year-old forward has been informed by Manchester United that he is free to move on this summer.

After seeing charges of attempted rape, assault and coercive control dropped in February, Greenwood is looking to resume his professional career.

There is no place for him at Old Trafford, with the Red Devils ready to sever ties with the one-cap England international following a long-running internal investigation.

Greenwood has been linked with clubs in Saudi Arabia, Italy and Turkey.

The Daily Mail claims that teams in the second tier of English football have also shown interest, with preliminary discussions held.

Those clubs have not taken matters any further, though, and alternative options will now need to be explored.

It is said that Greenwood would prefer to remain in England when making his next move, but a switch abroad may end up being his only option.