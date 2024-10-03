How to watch today's Twente vs Fenerbahce Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Europa League match between Twente and Fenerbahce, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fenerbahce will look to keep the momentum when they travel to De Grolsch Veste to take on Twente in an Europa League match on Thursday.

Just after Jose Mourinho's men suffered a 3-1 league loss at the hands of arch-rivals Galatasaray, the Turkish giants registered a 2-1 victory over Union SG on the opening matchday of the Europa League while returning to the European action on the back of a 2-0 league win.

Twente salvaged a point in their previous European fixture as they held Manchester United to a 1-1 draw at the Theatre of Dreams.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Twente vs Fenerbahce online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Europa League match between Twente and Fenerbahce will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 8, and will be available to stream online live through discovery+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Twente vs Fenerbahce kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Grolsch Veste

The UEFA Europa League match between Twente and Fenerbahce will be played at De Grolsch Veste in Enschede, Netherlands.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Thursday, October 3, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Twente team news

Midfield duo Michal Sadilek and Younes Taha remain sidelined on account of their respective injuries.

The Tukkers boss Joseph Oosting is likely to persist with Sem Steijn in the middle, with Mitchell Van Bergen leading the line of attack.

Twente possible XI: Unnerstall; Van Rooij, Hilgers, Bruns, Salah-Eddine; Regeer, Vlap, Steijn; Van Wolfswinkel, Van Bergen, Lammers.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Unnerstall, El Maach, Karssies, Tyton Defenders: Hilgers, Lagerbielke, Kuipers, Van Hoorenbeeck, Mesbahi, Van Rooij, Salah-Eddine, Bruns Midfielders: Kjolo, Eiting, Regeer, Steijn, Vlap, Besselink Forwards: Van Bergen, Van Wolfswinkel, Lammers, Rots, Ltaief

Fenerbahce team news

Bright Osayi-Samuel is suspended for the tie on account of his red card in the Union SG win. So Mert Muldur would slot in at right-back.

The likes of Dusan Tadic, Allan Saint-Maximin and Edin Dzeko will all be aiming to keep their places in the XI after featuring in the 2-0 league win against Analyaspor over the weekend.

Fenerbahce possible XI: Livakovic; Muldur, Djiku, Soyuncu, Oosterwolde; Amrabat, Yusek; Tadic, Szymanski, Saint-Maximin; Dzeko.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Livakovic, Egribayat, Cetin, Camci Defenders: Akaydin, Soyuncu, Djiku, Muldur, Mercan, Oosterwolde, Becao, Akcicek Midfielders: Yuksek, Fred, Yandas, Kostic, Elmaz, Szymanski Forwards: Dzeko, Tadic, Kahveci, En-Nesyri, Under, Tosun, Aydin, Saint-Maximin

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Twente and Fenerbahce across all competitions.

Date Match Competition August 31, 2023 Twente 0-1 Fenerbahce UEFA Conference League August 24, 2023 Fenerbahce 5-1 Twente UEFA Conference League July 14, 2011 Fenerbahce 3-4 Twente Club Friendlies December 2, 2009 Twente 0-1 Fenerbahce UEFA Europa League September 17, 2009 Fenerbahce 1-2 Twente UEFA Europa League

Useful links