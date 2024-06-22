Turkey vs Portugal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the European Championship match between Turkey and Portugal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Eyeing progress to the Euro 2024 knockouts with a second straight win, Turkey and Portugal will square against each other in the Group F tie at Signal Iduna Park on Saturday.

Cristiano Ronaldo and co. registered a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Czech Republic, while the Crescent-Stars picked up a 3-1 victory against Georgia.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Turkey vs Portugal kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 22, 2024 Kick-off time: 5 pm BST Venue: Signal Iduna Park

The European Championship match between Turkey and Portugal will be played at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

It will kick off at 5 pm BST on Saturday, June 22, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Turkey vs Portugal online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the European Championship match between Turkey and Portugal will be available to watch and stream online live through ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

Team news & squads

Turkey team news

Teenagers Arda Guler and Kenan Yildiz will be involved on either flank once again, with Hakan Calhanoglu captaining the side from the middle.

Turkey boss Vincenzo Montella may think of either Salih Ozcan or Okay Yokuslu to replace Kaan Ayhan in the XI, while Orkun Kokcu and Yusuf Yazici battle for the number 10 spot.

Turkey possible XI: Gunok; Muldur, Akaydin, Bardakci, Kadioglu; Ozcan, Calhanoglu; Guler, Kokcu, Yildiz; Yilmaz.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gunok, Cakir, Bayindir Defenders: Celik, Demiral, Akaydin, Kaplan, Bardakci, Muldur, Kadioglu, Ayhan Midfielders: Yokuslu, Kukcu, Guler, Calhannoglu, Yazici, Ozcan, Yuksek, Kahveci, Yilmaz, Akgun Forwards: Akturkoglu, Tosun, Yildiz, Kilicsoy, Yildirim

Portugal team news

Lusos head coach Roberto Martinez is likely to keep the same shape, as Pepe would be accompanied by Ruben Dias and Nuno Mendes in the three-man defence.

With Diogo Dalot and Joao Cancelo handed the wider roles, Bruno Fernandes and Vitinha will retain their places in midfield, while Ronaldo leads the line.

Portugal possible XI: Costa; Pepe, Dias, Mendes; Dalot, Fernandes, Vitinha, Cancelo; Bernardo, Ronaldo, Leao.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Patricio, Sa, Costa Defenders: Semedo, Pepe, Dias, Inacio, Dalot, Mendes, A. Silva, Cancelo Midfielders: Palhinha, Fernandes, B. Silva, Pereira, J. Neves, Nunes, R. Neves, Vitinha Forwards: Ronaldo, Ramos, Felix, Neto, Leao, Jota, Conceicao

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Turkey and Portugal across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 24, 2022 Portugal 3-1 Turkey UEFA World Cup Qualifiers June 3, 2012 Portugal 1-3 Turkey International Friendly June 7, 2008 Portugal 2-0 Turkey UEFA European Championship June 24, 2000 Turkey 0-2 Portugal UEFA European Championship June 14, 1996 Portugal 1-0 Turkey UEFA European Championship

