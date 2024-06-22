This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Anselm Noronha

Turkey vs Portugal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the European Championship match between Turkey and Portugal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Eyeing progress to the Euro 2024 knockouts with a second straight win, Turkey and Portugal will square against each other in the Group F tie at Signal Iduna Park on Saturday.

Cristiano Ronaldo and co. registered a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Czech Republic, while the Crescent-Stars picked up a 3-1 victory against Georgia.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Turkey vs Portugal kick-off time & stadium

Date:June 22, 2024
Kick-off time:5 pm BST
Venue:Signal Iduna Park

The European Championship match between Turkey and Portugal will be played at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

It will kick off at 5 pm BST on Saturday, June 22, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Turkey vs Portugal online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the European Championship match between Turkey and Portugal will be available to watch and stream online live through ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

Team news & squads

Turkey team news

Teenagers Arda Guler and Kenan Yildiz will be involved on either flank once again, with Hakan Calhanoglu captaining the side from the middle.

Turkey boss Vincenzo Montella may think of either Salih Ozcan or Okay Yokuslu to replace Kaan Ayhan in the XI, while Orkun Kokcu and Yusuf Yazici battle for the number 10 spot.

Turkey possible XI: Gunok; Muldur, Akaydin, Bardakci, Kadioglu; Ozcan, Calhanoglu; Guler, Kokcu, Yildiz; Yilmaz.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Gunok, Cakir, Bayindir
Defenders:Celik, Demiral, Akaydin, Kaplan, Bardakci, Muldur, Kadioglu, Ayhan
Midfielders:Yokuslu, Kukcu, Guler, Calhannoglu, Yazici, Ozcan, Yuksek, Kahveci, Yilmaz, Akgun
Forwards:Akturkoglu, Tosun, Yildiz, Kilicsoy, Yildirim

Portugal team news

Lusos head coach Roberto Martinez is likely to keep the same shape, as Pepe would be accompanied by Ruben Dias and Nuno Mendes in the three-man defence.

With Diogo Dalot and Joao Cancelo handed the wider roles, Bruno Fernandes and Vitinha will retain their places in midfield, while Ronaldo leads the line.

Portugal possible XI: Costa; Pepe, Dias, Mendes; Dalot, Fernandes, Vitinha, Cancelo; Bernardo, Ronaldo, Leao.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Patricio, Sa, Costa
Defenders:Semedo, Pepe, Dias, Inacio, Dalot, Mendes, A. Silva, Cancelo
Midfielders:Palhinha, Fernandes, B. Silva, Pereira, J. Neves, Nunes, R. Neves, Vitinha
Forwards:Ronaldo, Ramos, Felix, Neto, Leao, Jota, Conceicao

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Turkey and Portugal across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
March 24, 2022Portugal 3-1 TurkeyUEFA World Cup Qualifiers
June 3, 2012Portugal 1-3 TurkeyInternational Friendly
June 7, 2008Portugal 2-0 TurkeyUEFA European Championship
June 24, 2000Turkey 0-2 PortugalUEFA European Championship
June 14, 1996Portugal 1-0 TurkeyUEFA European Championship

Useful links

