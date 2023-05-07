Troyes vs PSG: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

Where to watch the Ligue 1 game between Troyes and PSG on TV, plus live stream options, team news and more.

Paris Saint-Germain will hope to return to winning ways when they face Troyes in a Ligue 1 fixture at the Stade de l'Aube on Sunday.

The hosts are winless in their last 16 Ligue 1 games against PSG (D3 L13). At the same time, PSG are the team who have scored the most goals against Troyes in Ligue 1 (51 goals). PSG’s biggest-ever away win in Ligue 1 was against Troyes on 13 March 2019 (9-0).

However, after his brace in the reverse fixture, Troyes’ Mama Balde could be the first player to score three goals against PSG in a single Ligue 1 season since Modibo Maiga in 2014-15 (3).

On the other hand, PSG suffered a shock defeat to Lorient in their previous fixture, which was their third defeat in four home matches. The Parisiens hold a five-point lead at the top over Marseille and would like to extend it with another win against a side who are struggling in the drop zone.

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game on TV and online, as well as team news, head-to-head record and more.

Kick-off Time

Game: Troyes vs PSG Date: May 7, 2023 Kick-off: 7.45 pm BST Venue: Stade de l'Aube

The fixture between PSG and Troyes will be played on Sunday, May 7, 2023. The match will kick off at7.45 pm BST in the UK.

How to watch Troyes vs PSG - TV channels & live streams

TV channels & live stream options

Country TV channel Live stream UK BT Sport 3 BT Sport app/website

BT Sport 3 is showing the game live on TV in the United Kingdom, with the BT Sport app/website providing a live stream of the game.

Team news and squads

PSG team news

PSG will be without Neymar, Nuno Mendes, Presnel Kimpembe, and Nordi Mukiele, who have all been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Renato Sanches has started to train, but Timothee Pembele continues to recover from a knee injury. Lionel Messi is serving an internal ban due to disciplinary reasons, while Achraf Hakimi is unavailable after he was given his marching orders against Lorient.

PSG predicted XI: Donnarumma; Pereira, Marquinhos, Ramos; Zaire-Emery, Verratti, Vitinha, Ruiz, Bernat; Mbappe, Ekitike

Position PSG players Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Rico, Letellier Defenders: Ramos, Marquinhos, Bernat, Bitshiabu, Fernandez-Veliz, Lamy, Pereira Midfielders: Ruiz, Vitinha, Danilo, Soler, Zaire-Emery, Gharbi, Verratti, Sanches Forwards: Mbappe, Ekitike, Housni

Troyes team news

Troyes will miss Andreas Bruus, Renaud Ripart (Achilles), Abdu Conte (discomfort) and Karim Azamoum (ACL).

However, they will be boosted with the return of Rominigue Kouame. Meanwhile, Thierno Balde might be handed a start who is a former PSG youth product.

Lorient predicted XI: Gallon; Zoukrou, Palmer-Brown, Rami; T Balde, Agoume, Kouame, Larouci; Chavalerin, Odobert; M Balde

Position Nice players Goalkeepers: Gallon, Lis, Moulin. Defenders: Porozo, Plamer-Brown, Salmier, Zoukrou, Rami, N'JO, Larouci, Balde, Midfielders: Agoume, Kouame, Chavalerin, Palaversa, Reine-Adelaide. Forwards: Tibidi, Ndiaga Yade, Lumeka, Odobert, Lopes, M. Balde, Ugbo.

Head-to-head record

Date Result Competition 29/10/2022 PSG 4-3 Troyes Ligue 1 09/05/2022 PSG 2-2 Troyes Ligue 1 08/08/2021 Troyes 1-2 PSG Ligue 1 03/03/2018 Troyes 0-2 PSG Ligue 1 30/11/2017 PSG 2-0 Troyes Ligue 1

PSG won the reverse fixture 4-3 earlier in the season and will be confident of getting another win against the same opponents.

