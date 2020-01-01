Trincao compared to Messi and tipped to be 'more than ready' to star for Barcelona by Braga team-mate Ruiz

The Portuguese starlet is set to link up with his new club in the summer and his fellow attacker believes he is up to the challenge of La Liga

loanee Abel Ruiz says his Braga team-mate Francisco Trincao is “more than ready” to star for the Camp Nou club when his July transfer is completed, and feels the left-footed forward shares some of the same attributes as his future captain, Lionel Messi.

Trincao was snapped up by Barcelona in the January transfer window, the 20-year-old putting pen to paper on a €31 million (£26m/$34m) deal that would see him finish the 2019-20 season in the Portuguese top-flight before making his move to .

Current club-mate Ruiz, however, is set to complete a permanent move to Braga in the summer for around €8m (£7m/$9m), having been loaned to the Liga NOS outfit at the same time that negotiations for Trincao were taking place.

While Ruiz has called time on his Barca career – at least for now – he is happy for his new friend and believes the winger will hit the ground running with the Spanish champions.

“He has a lot of personality,” fellow forward Ruiz told Mundo Deportivo. “He's a very good player and I'm sure he'll do well at Barca. He has so much quality. He can go wide on either side, right or left. He has a good shot, he's very complete.

Asked to compare Trincao to another player, he added: “I'd say he's similar to Messi, but you can't compare anyone to Leo. He's your typical left-footer with good dribbling – he's skilful.

“If he plays on the right, he comes inside and hits a fierce shot. On the left, he beats players and sets up a lot of goals.

“He's more than ready. He's perfectly capable of playing there and he'll do very well. We don't know how the squad will be made up next season but obviously he'll have competition.

“Great teams have great players in all positions and he'll have to win himself a place, just like anywhere else.”

Trincao, meanwhile, despite being focused on Braga in the short term, cannot wait to link up with his new skipper and described his signing as a dream.

“I'm really looking forward to meeting [Messi] and being able to play alongside him,” the starlet said. “When the signing was completed, it was incredible, a dream for me.”

He added: “Abel speaks very highly of what's waiting for me, from the players to the city, everything.”