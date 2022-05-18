Trapp proves Europa League match-winner as Frankfurt No 1 makes stunning extra time save before shoot-out stop

Kevin Trapp put in a memorable performance for Eintracht Frankfurt in Wednesday's Europa League final, denying Rangers with a stunning extra-time save before stopping Aaron Ramsey's penalty to help the Germans to victory.

Trapp is in his second spell at Frankfurt, after spending three seasons between 2015 and 2018 in Ligue 1 with Paris Saint-Germain.

The goalkeeper proved his side's match-winner in Seville, helping them record their first European triumph since lifting the 1979-80 UEFA Cup.

Trapp comes up trumps in final

The 31-year-old had little to do in the opening hour of the final and was powerless to stop Joe Aribo taking the lead after a shocking defensive mistake in front of him.

Once Rafael Borre equalised, Rangers stepped up the tempo but Trapp was equal to everything they threw at him.

Deep into extra-time the Scottish side thought they had the winner when Ryan Kent shaped up to shoot from Kamal Roofe's cross, but Kent could not beat the goalkeeper, who stopped his effort before Steven Davis blazed the rebound over the bat in a reprieve for Frankfurt.

Once in the shoot-out, Aaron Ramsey lost out to the ex-PSG man with the fifth and final Rangers penalty.

That stop gave Borre the chance to win the title for the Bundesliga club, which he did with a fine kick that sparked wild celebration in the German end of Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

