Trabzonspor vs Ferencváros: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

It's the last round of group stage fixtures - here's everything you need to know and how you can watch along...

The 2022-23 UEFA Europa League group stages come to a close this week, as Trabzonspor welcome Ferencváros to face them at Medical Park Stadyumu in a Group H encounter.

The visitors are already through to the next round, but their hosts are in a three-way battle to join them - and victory could prove to be enough, dependent on results elsewhere

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Trabzonspor vs Ferencváros date & kick-off time

Game: Trabzonspor vs Ferencváros Date: November 3, 2022 Kick-off: 5:45pm GMT / 1:45pm ET / 11:15pm IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Trabzonspor vs Ferencváros on TV & live stream online

Trabzonspor squad & team news

There's no way to sugar-coat it - this is a must-win match for Trabzonspor if they hope to stay in Europe's second tier competition.

A draw could well be enough, to a point, dependent on how Monaco fare elsewhere, but can they really take that chance? Even then, victory might not be enough - they have their back to the wall.

Position Players Goalkeepers Çakır, Tepe, Aydın, Moradaoğlu Defenders Bartra, Türkmen, Hugo, Elmalı, Larsen, Altıkardeş, Denswil, Peres, Asan Midfielders Siopis, Višća, Toköz, Ömür, Hamšík, Gbamin, Bardhi, Erdoğan, Haspolat, Yazıcı, Şen, Lahtimi Forwards Bozok, Bakasetas, Djaniny, Ünüvar, Trézéguet, Gómez, Gedikli

Ferencváros squad and team news

Top of the table and already into the last-16, there will be no pesky play-off route for Ferencváros to have to tackle.

That makes this match something of a dead rubber for them, a chance to sign off 2022 in Europe with either a flourish or a plethora of fresh faces. It will be interesting to see how they approach it.