Tottenham won't stop Pochettino joining Man Utd, says Sheringham

The Argentine is a front-runner to permanently replace Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford, and has not yet ruled out a move away from Spurs

Tottenham will not stand in Mauricio Pochettino's way if he wants to go to Manchester United, claims former Spurs and Red Devils striker Teddy Sheringham.

Pochettino has been heavily linked as the permanent replacement to Jose Mourinho following the Portuguese's dismissal in December.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has since been appointed as interim boss until the end of the season, but Pochettino has still not ruled out a move to Old Trafford.

Speaking to Love Sport Radio, Sheringham said: “Pochettino is doing all the right things at Tottenham. People will say he hasn’t won anything but he’s transformed things in north London. He’s got them on the right path.

“He gets players playing to the best of their capabilities and that’s what you want as a manager. I don’t think it’s a case of whether Spurs will let him go and I don’t think it’s about money either.

“It’s just about what Pochettino wants to do. If United want him and he wants to go then I don’t think Tottenham will stand in his way.

“You can’t turn down the chance to join Manchester United as a player and it must be exactly the same as a manager.”

Sheringham made the move from Spurs to United in 1997, and then went back to Tottenham in 2001 after a successful spell in Manchester.

The north London club have managed to join the title race after a strong run of results, although suffered a setback with a 3-1 defeat at home to Wolves on Saturday.

United meanwhile have rallied under Solskjaer with wins against Cardiff and Huddersfield following a poor start to the season under Mourinho, which saw the manager often criticising his own players.

Sheringham added: “I hate people getting the sack but it just looked to me that Jose was ready to go.He’d been saying the wrong things for the last six months.

“The statement he came out with about how United wouldn’t sack him because they couldn’t afford to was just goading the people above him.

“Ever since then he’s just been talking about how good other teams are, even though he’d spent around €400 million on players.

“If you can’t get a good team out of that then you are struggling.”