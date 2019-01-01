Tottenham vs Chelsea: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The two London sides will battle it out in the first leg of the semi-final round of the Carabao Cup

Tottenham Hotspur will host Chelsea at Wembley Stadium in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final as they look to lift their first trophy since 2008, and their first piece of silverware under Mauricio Pochettino.

Maurizio Sarri's side lost to the North Londoners 3-1 in the Premier League in November that ended their unbeaten run and will be out for revenge.

The winner of the two-legged will go on to face either Burton Albion or Manchester City in the final of the competition.

Game Tottenham vs Chelsea Date Tuesday, January 8 Time 8pm GMT / 3pm ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream N/A fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be watched live on Sky Sports and livestreamed on Sky GO Extra.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Sky GO Extra

Squads & Team News

Position Tottenham players Goalkeepers Lloris, Vorm, Gazzaniga Defenders Trippier, Rose, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Walker-Peters, Foyth, Aurier, Davies Midfielders Winks, Lamela, Nkoudou, Dier, Sissoko, Alli, Eriksen, Moura Forwards Kane, Llorente

Jan Vertonghen, Eric Dier, Victor Wanyama and Mousa Dembele are all due to miss out on the clash due to injury.

Erik Lamela could see some minutes after recovering from illness, and Llorente is an option up front following his hat-trick against Tranmere Rovers on Friday.

Hugo Lloris, Kieran Trippier, Toby Alderweireld, Moussa Sissoko and Christian Eriksen are sure to start after missing out on the FA Cup clash.

Potential Tottenham XI: Lloris; Trippier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Davies; Sissoko, Winks; Lucas, Alli, Eriksen; Kane.

Position Chelsea players Goalkeepers Kepa, Caballero, Bulka Defenders Rudiger, Alonso, Zappacosta, Cahill, Christensen, Azpilicueta Midfielders Jorginho, Kante, Hazard, Barkley, Pedro, Loftus-Cheek, Ampadu, Hudson-Odoi, Moses, Willian Forwards Morata, Giroud

Pedro is expected to return to the squad following recovery from a hamstring injury, though remains a doubt.

Willian's involvement has also not yet been confirmed after picking up a knock against Southampton, though the likes of Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Olivier Giroud are expected to start on the bench.

Mateo Kovacic may see some action returning to full health following illness.

Potential Chelsea XI: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Luiz, Alonso; Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic; Willian, Morata, Hazard.

Betting & Match Odds

Chelsea are priced at odds of winning 9/4 according to bet 365, while a draw is available at 13/5. A win for Spurs is priced at 5/4.

Match Preview

The home side have been given one of the most rigorous routes to the semi-final having been handed three successive ties against Premier League opponents, but a win over their London rivals will put them in prime position to lift their first trophy in over a decade.

Wins over Watford, West Ham and Arsenal have sent them to the last four of the competition and they will head into the fixture with major momentum following their 7-0 victory over Tranmere Rovers in the third round of the FA Cup on Friday.

Pochettino will likely view the EFL Cup as one of his outside goals in a campaign where Spurs are unlikely title challengers – his side potentially favouring their chances in the FA Cup and Champions League – but Tuesday's clash is the manager's best opportunity to bring some long-awaited silverware back to the club.

The North Londoners have been in flying form, registering 14 wins from 17 matches in all competitions, though will need to clear their minds following a shock loss against newly-promoted Wolves in their last match at Wembley.

Meanwhile, Sarri now has the chance to lift silverware in his first season at Stamford Bridge should he overcome Pochettino's side with a win at Wembley. The Blues already suffered a loss to Spurs at the end of November and will be eager to avenge their defeat, though a number of forward players are still recovering from injury.

Chelsea have suffered from inconsistent form during the festive period, losing to Leicester and drawing with Southampton in the Premier League, though registering a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup.

The future of Alvaro Morata is still uncertain despite the Spaniard netting twice in the FA Cup, with his status as a Chelsea player likely to remain in doubt until the end of the January transfer window amid poor form and low confidence.