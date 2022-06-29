Tottenham turn transfer focus to Barcelona flop Lenglet and Villarreal defender Estupinan

Spurs want to add defensive depth as they compete in the Champions League next season

Tottenham have turned their transfer attention to La Liga defenders Clement Lenglet and Pervis Estupinan, GOAL understands.

Manager Antonio Conte wants to reinforce his back line with Champions League football on his plate for the 2022-23 campaign, and Lenglet and Estupinan would provide cover for his defensive system.

Spurs are also interested in adding at least one more attacker to their team before the start of the season.

What is the latest on Lenglet and Estupinan?

Tottenham want Lenglet on a loan deal, and Barcelona are eager to offload the defender after his disappointing spell at Camp Nou.

Spurs did business with the Blaugrana last summer when they added Emerson Royal. Roma are also interested in Lenglet.

Meanwhile, Tottenham would like to sign Estupinan from Villarreal for a fee in the range of €15 million ($16m/£13m).

How would the players fit at Tottenham?

Conte would be expected to use Lenglet as centre-back cover in his back-three system, while Estupinan would be an option to play as a wing-back.

Who else might Spurs target?

GOAL reported earlier this week that Tottenham are ready to step up their interest in Richarlison and are also considering a move for his Everton team-mate Anthony Gordon.

They face strong competition for both players though, and will need to convince them to buy into Conte's project.

Tottenham have already added Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma in a £25m ($30m) deal, with Croatian star Ivan Perisic also signed on a free transfer from Inter.

Article continues below

West Ham following Arnaut Danjuma

Another La Liga player who could head to England is Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma.

West Ham are interested in the attacker, but the Yellow Submarine will only consider offers above €30m ($31m/£26m).

Further reading