Chaos at Tottenham as Fabio Paratici's 30-month ban made GLOBAL by FIFA to leave new manager hunt in turmoil

Tottenham managing director Fabio Paratici has seen his 30-month ban extended worldwide at a time when Spurs are searching for a new manager.

WHAT HAPPENED: Paratici, who linked up with Spurs in 2021, was banned for 30 months in January after a long-running investigation that also saw Juventus docked 15 points for financial irregularities. Paratici was one of a whole host of former and current Juventus executives to receive punishment after a hearing at the federal court of appeal. The ban initially applied only to Italian football but has now been extended worldwide, meaning Paratici may have to step down from his role at Tottenham.

WHAT THEY SAID: "FIFA can confirm that following a request by the Italian FA (FIGC), the chairperson of FIFA disciplinary committee has decided to extend the sanctions imposed by FIGC on several football officials to have worldwide effect," read a statement.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Paratici cannot currently conduct any transfer activity directly but will still be able to work internally at Tottenham, according to Sky Sports. The extended ban comes at a time when Tottenham are searching for a replacement for manager Antonio Conte after parting ways with the Italian. Cristian Stellini will take charge of the team for the rest of the season along with Ryan Mason.

Paratici may have to wave goodbye to Tottenham after his ban was extended.

WHAT NEXT? Tottenham are back in action for the first time since Conte's departure on Monday, April 3 against Everton at Goodison Park.